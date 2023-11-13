Magician Shin Lim's net worth, salary, income, career, tattoos

Shin Lim has made a name for himself in the entertainment world through his ingenious use of sleight-of-hand card tricks. He came to the spotlight after appearing on season 13 of the America's Got Talent television show. Shin Lim's net worth has risen to significant figures after he acquired a sizeable fortune from the industry while appearing on numerous television shows and perfecting his tricks.

Shin Lim visited the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the world of magic, there are only a handful of names that can match the level of intrigue and admiration commanded by Canadian-American magician Shin Lim. His career as a magician has doled out some mesmerising acts that have captivated global audiences, leaving them spellbound and prompting contemplation about the essence of reality. How has Shin Lim's success translated to his net worth?

Profile summary

Full name Liang-Shun Lim Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Casey Thomas High school Acton-Boxborough Regional High School University Lee School of Music, Lee University, Tennessee Profession Close-Up magician Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Shin Lim's net worth

Shin Lim's income stems primarily from practising magic tricks on local and international stages, leaving his net worth at $5 million. In his younger years, he started practising music and playing instruments such as the violin and piano. Shin Lim's salary for a show today stands at roughly $500,000.

How Shin Lim made his money

He enrolled in the Lee School of Music and was preparing to become a great pianist. However, he became passionate about magic tricks after his older brother, Yi, introduced them, leading to Shin Lim's career change. Below is a rundown of how he made his money:

The Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques

In 2012, Lim finished sixth in the International Federation of Magic Societies' World Championship, which was not a good finish but brought him some recognition. In 2013, an agent who saw his performance in the championship invited him to tour China.

Shin Lim attended the premiere of NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions season 2 finale at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Lim grabbed the opportunity and refined his art, adding music to his performance. Fast-forward to 2015, he won the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques World Championship for Close-up Card Magic.

Penn & Teller's Fool Us

In 2015, Shin appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and successfully fooled his hosts. The video of his tricks on the show generated over 50 million views. Shin Lim's reviews, such as those given by Penn Jillette, described him as part of a third wave of magicians, bridging the gap between those spectacle performances and reactivity aspects.

Subsequently, Lim was invited to a second appearance in the show in 2017. His fame attracted invitations from places, including the House of Magic in Macau, China. He had several successful performances, like the Pray for Paris performance of his 52 Shades of Red.

Has a magician ever won America's Got Talent?

Shin Lim performed on the 13th season of America's Got Talent, where he emerged as the winner on 19 September 2018 and took a grand prize of $1 million. He was also scheduled to headline at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas.

He returned to the next season of the show, America's Got Talent: The Champions, where he delivered another of his masterpieces. Since then, he has guest-appeared on talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Today Show. He also performed on tours with the The Illusionists.

Shin Lim's tickets

The Canadian-American magician's market value appreciated considerably, impacting how much he sells his show's tickets. His tickets for shows in 2023 sell for prices that range from $100 to an average price of $154.

Facts about the magician Shin Lim

Wondering what Shin Lim is doing now? The magician pushes his career to greater heights while attending high-profile shows. Although he injured two tendons in 2016, almost ending his career, his hand healed and his career restored. Here are more interesting facts about Shin Lim's bio.

How old is Shin Lim?

Shin Lim's age is 32 as of 2023. He was born on 25 September 1991 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Liang-Shun Lim, professionally known as Shin Lim, is a Canadian-American close-up magician well-recognised for his intricate card manipulation.

He was born to Asian parents who migrated to Canada from Singapore and are of Han Chinese descent. Shin is the second among three children in the family. The family returned to Singapore after his father completed his postgraduate studies and moved to Acton, Massachusetts.

Shin Lim attended the Ride of Fame, unveiling his imminent seat and a ride through Times Square past The Marquis Theatre in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Shin Lim's videos are on YouTube, where he shares some intricate magical techniques. He boasts as a self-taught magician who learned a great deal of his sleight of hand tricks on YouTube.

Does Shin Lim have a wife?

Shin Lim has a wife named Casey Thomas. The couple met while Lim was on a Macau 2015 tour. They married on 19 August 2019.

Does Shin Lim have a tattoo?

The sleight-of-hand magician has tattoos. There are about two on his chest and finger. His tattoos are mostly card tattoos.

Final word

Shin Lim abandoned a coordinated career in music to pursue his passion for sleight-of-hand card tricks. Shin Lim's net worth has risen to a considerable level of $5 million, making him a well-known magician worldwide.

