Sharelle Rosado: age and life story: meet the 'Selling Tampa' star

Sharelle Rosado's ageless dedication to her talent sets her apart in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape. She is a renowned reality TV star and real estate agent best known for her role in Selling Tampa. The Netflix show focuses on her real estate business and features an all-female cast.

Sharelle Rosado served in the US Army before venturing into the real estate industry. She also boasts a considerable following on Instagram, where she interacts with her fans and endorses popular brands such as Fashion Nova.

Sharelle Rosado's age and birthplace

Sharelle Rosado (age 37 years old as of 2024) was born on October 16, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, USA. Her parents separated when she was young, leaving her and her other two siblings to be raised solely by her mother.

In an Instagram post in May 2018, Rosado posted her mother, praising her for her efforts in raising them alone. She wrote;

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mom. I thank God for you!!! You’re such a strong women raising three kids by yourself...you grind hard to make sure we were, good ..... Love you Mother.

How did Sharelle Rosado make her money?

According to Market Realist and Distractify, Sharelle Rosado's net worth is around $6 million. She derives her vast wealth from her real estate business and realty show.

Real estate business

Rosado is the founder and CEO of Allure Realty, a successful real estate company based in Florida. The firm specializes in selling upscale properties and has gained significant recognition, particularly after being featured in the Netflix reality series Selling Tampa. Since its establishment in 2019, Allure Realty has expanded its operations to Miami and Charlotte.

Television appearances

In addition to real estate, Sharelle has ventured into reality TV and has appeared in Netflix's Selling Tampa. The show focuses on the lives of real estate agents at her firm. She has also been featured in Don't Cancel Me with Amara Le Negra and Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Social media personality

Following her popularity on Selling Tampa, Sharelle leveraged her stardom on social media platforms, especially Instagram, with over 514k followers. This platform also allows her to generate additional income through sponsorships and partnerships with leading beauty and fashion brands, including Fashion Nova.

Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado's relationship timeline

Chad Johnson is an American former professional football wide receiver who played in the National Football League for 11 seasons. Chad and Sharelle reportedly began dating after she reached out to Chad, expressing her long-standing crush on him. However, they kept their relationship private until November 2020.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Serenity Paula Johnson. A year later, on January 7, the former NFL player proposed to Sharelle with an expensive diamond ring. On October 26, 2024, Sharelle announced that she and Chad are no longer together in a since-deleted X post.

FAQs

Sharelle Rosado rose to fame as an American real estate agent and TV personality. Her fame skyrocketed when she was featured in Netflix's reality show Selling Tampa. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the celebrity;

What is Sharelle Rosado's ethnicity?

Sharelle Rosado has a mixed ethnic background, although she identifies as a Black woman. Her dad, Dennis' Danny' Rosado, is of Latino descent, while her mother belongs to an African-American ethnic background.

How long was Sharelle Rosado in the military?

Sharelle enlisted in the military in March 2007 at 19, and her career lasted 13 years. In an exclusive interview with Glamour Magazine, Sharelle shared her journey from a career in the army to working in real estate. She said,

Having felt accomplished in serving my country for 13 years, I medically retired from the army in 2019, resolving to put my family first.

Helping other people was a strong motivator. I loved putting smiles on the faces of families, helping them find their dream homes, and guiding them through one of the biggest purchases of their lives.

Is Chad Ocho married?

Chad Johnson is not currently married. His girlfriend was Sharelle Rosado, but they announced their split on October 26, 2024.

Before dating Rosado, Chad was previously married to Evelyn Lozada. The ex-couple tied the knot on July 4, 2012, but their marriage was short-lived. Just a few weeks later, in September 2012, they ended their relationship in a highly publicized divorce.

How many kids does Sharelle Rosado have?

The Selling Tampa star has four kids, three from her previous relationships and one from her most recent relationship with former top NFL player Chad Ochocinco. Sharelle Rosado's kids are Ariana, 15; Marcus, 13; Denim, 5; and Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson, 2.

Trivia

Sharelle Rosado's father is also a US Army veteran.

Rosado attended the University of Maryland University College and earned a BBA degree.

Sharelle worked as a real estate agent for RE/MAX before founding Allure Realty in 2019.

Rosado joined the US Army primarily for the benefits it came with to cater for her small family.

Chad Ochocinco's ex-wife filed for divorce from him in August 2012, just weeks after their wedding, following a domestic violence incident.

At Sharelle Rosado's age of 37 years, she has achieved considerable success doing what she loves. Her notable accomplishments include serving in the military and founding her real estate company, Allure Realty. She continues to captivate audiences with her admirable personality.

