Top 11 fastest football players in the NFL (2024): Who takes the crown?

The NFL's fastest football players are all about brutality and force. However, even they have to deal with defenders getting in their way because football is not a sport where players can just run freely.

Xavier Worthy on November 18, 2023 (L-R). Tyreek Hill on October 8, 2023. Raheem Mostert on December 17, 2023.

Who among them is the fastest, though? Who are the guys that make a defensive tackle look like a slot receiver on the spectrum of NFL speedsters? Let us examine the football players driving the speedometer in more detail.

Rank Player Top Speed (mph) 11 Sydney Brown 21.52 10 George Pickens 21.54 9 Ja'Marr Chase 21.66 8 Derrick Henry 21.80 7 KaVontae Turpin 21.91 6 Devon Achane 21.93 5 Chase Brown 22.05 4 Kenneth Walker III 22.09 3 DK Metcalf 22.64 2 Raheem Mostert 23.09 1 Tyreek Hill 23.24

A new generation of speedsters is emerging as the 2024 season approaches, with rookies taking the field for the first time to showcase their skills. Here is the list of the quickest players in the NFL based on the highest top game speeds in their careers.

11. Sydney Brown | 21.52 mph

Sydney Brown of Illinois speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Full name: Sydney Brown

Sydney Brown Date of birth: March 21, 2000

March 21, 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of September 2024)

24 years old (as of September 2024) Nationality: Canadian

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Brown with the 66th pick overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the London, Ontario native achieved a speed of 21.52 miles per hour (34.63 km/h) in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

On the 99-yard return, he covered 126.7 yards, according to CBC Sports. On the same play, Brown earned his first career touchdown and interception.

10. George Pickens | 21.54 mph

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Full name: George Malik Pickens Jr.

George Malik Pickens Jr. Date of birth: March 4, 2001

March 4, 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of September 2024)

23 years old (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

According to Next Gen Stats, wide receiver George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers hit a peak speed of 21.54 mph on an 86-yard touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of 2023.

As Steelers Depot stated, it was the fastest time by a Steelers ball carrier since 2017. Additionally, he got the most yards after catch (+71 YACOE) on any play in more than two seasons—77.

9. Ja'Marr Chase | 21.66 mph

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Full name: Ja'Marr Anthony Chase

Ja'Marr Anthony Chase Date of birth: March 1, 2000

March 1, 2000 Age: 24 years (as of September 2024)

24 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

As stated by the Business Insider, Chase's highest speed was 21.66 mph on a 57-yard reception during the Bengals' AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the highest speed attained by any player in a playoff game since play speed started being recorded in 2016.

In addition, Chase has had more catches than any rookie since the statistics were started. The catches are made up of outpacing opposition defenders in wide-open spaces.

8. Derrick Henry | 21.80 mph

Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Full name: Derrick Lamar Henry Jr.

Derrick Lamar Henry Jr. Date of birth: January 4, 1994

January 4, 1994 Age: 30 years (as of September 2024)

30 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Derrick Henry, the Ravens' running back, is renowned for his strength rather than his speed. He is one fairly unexpected name on the list. In 2023, he had a season-high speed of 21.68 mph.

Derrick Henry matched for the seventh-fastest ball carrier speed of the season in January 2024 with his 69-yard run. That was his quickest play since Week 6, 2021 (career-high 21.80 mph).

7. Kavontae Turpin | 21.91 mph

KaVontae Turpin of the New Jersey Generals poses for his 2022 USFL headshot at Protective Stadium on April 01, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Full name: KaVontae Lamon Turpin

KaVontae Lamon Turpin Date of birth: August 2, 1996

August 2, 1996 Age: 28 years (as of September 2024)

28 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

KaVontae Turpin, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the fastest guys in the NFL. He joined the league in July 2022 by signing a three-year contract with the Cowboys.

According to Athlon Sports, Turpin's best speed was 21.91 mph on a 22-yard run in a 2023 Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 18 targets for 127 yards in receiving, and 11 carries for 110 yards in 2023.

6. Devon Achane | 21.93 mph

Devon Achane of Texas A&M poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Full name: De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane Date of birth: October 13, 2001

October 13, 2001 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

With 7.8 yards per attempt in his rookie year of 2023, Achane outperformed the rest of the league despite dealing with injuries. No other player who attempted 100 or more rushes had a completion rate higher than 5.5 yards per run. The USA Today reports that during his 67-yard touchdown run in Week 3 of the 2023 season, Ahane ran at 21.93 mph.

Additionally, in 2023, the Texas A&M product had two of the top six ball carrier speeds. In the NFL Combine, he recorded a time of 4.32 seconds for the 40-yard dash.

5. Chase Brown | 22.05 mph

Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during an offseason workout at Paycor Stadium on June 15, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Full name: Chase Brown

Chase Brown Date of birth: March 21, 2000

March 21, 2000 Age: 24 years (as of September 2024)

24 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: Canadian

In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Brown's first play against the Indianapolis Colts resulted in his first touchdown of the season. After a screen throw, he streaked down the field for a 54-yard touchdown.

At what pace did he run? His highest speed, according to NextGenStats, was 22.05 mph. It was one of the second fastest speeds recorded by an NFL player in 2023.

4. Kenneth Walker III | 22.09 mph

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks during practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on June 03, 2024, in Renton, Washington.

Full name: Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III Date of birth: October 20, 2000

October 20, 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of September 2024)

23 years old (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

In addition to his accomplishments, his physical attributes demonstrate why he was selected in the second round. Despite his small stature, he possesses remarkable strength and speed for a 5-9, 211-pound back.

The 2022 season saw Kenneth Walker attain a career-high speed of 22.09 mph on a 74-yard touchdown run. Spartan Avenue claimed that this was the quickest speed a ball carrier had ever attained during that period of the season.

3. DK Metcalf | 22.64 mph

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Full name: DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf

DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf Date of birth: December 14, 1997

December 14, 1997 Age: 26 years (as of September 2024)

26 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Metcalf is among the league's fastest players, with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.33 seconds and a peak speed of 22.64 mph in 2020. In order to stop a pick-six following an interception, he infamously pursued down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker at this point.

He set a league record in the 2023 season with a 73-yard touchdown reception at 22.23 mph. It was the fastest speed in that season.

2. Raheem Mostert | 23.09 mph

Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins during training camp practice with the Atlanta Falcons on August 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Full name: Dominique Raheem Mostert

Dominique Raheem Mostert Date of birth: April 9, 1992

April 9, 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of September 2024)

32 years old (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Raheem Mostert, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, ran a touchdown in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 at 22.73 mph. Over the previous three seasons, that was the quickest speed a running back had ever achieved.

Mostert, one of the hot football players, shattered his record a week later. On the opening offensive play against the New York Jets, the running back scored an 80-yard touchdown run at 23.09 mph, according to 49ers Webzone.

1. Tyreek Hill | 23.24 mph

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Full name: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Date of birth: March 1, 1994

March 1, 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of September 2024)

30 years old (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Tyreek Hill could be the fastest wide receiver in the NFL's history. He made nine appearances among the top 100 fastest plays in the 2023 season:

Twice in Week 1 (at Chargers)

Twice in Week 5 (vs. Giants)

Twice in Week 6 (vs. Panthers)

Once in Week 8 (vs. Patriots)

Once in Week 12 (at Jets)

Once in Week 13 (at Commanders)

As a rookie in 2016, Tyreek Hill set the top speed ever recorded by NFL's stats, reaching 23.24 mph on a kick return. In 2023, he posted the third (22.01 mph), seventh (21.68 mph), and ninth-fastest times (21.66 mph)in the league, exceeding 21.5 mph four times.

Special recognition: Who is Xavier Worthy?

He is an American football wide receiver, born on April 27, 2003, who plays professionally for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was chosen in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with pick number 28.

Worthy became well-known after making a good impression at the 2024 NFL Combine. He shattered John Ross' previous 40-yard dash record.

With a time of 4.21 seconds, Worthy beat not only Ross's record. He also broke some crucial marks, such as Chris Johnson's 2008 time.

Xavier Worthy's speed | 22.7 mph

Worthy set a record for the quickest speed among all college players in 2023 when he scored a punt return touchdown at a maximum speed of 22.7 mph. His extraordinary quickness and agility were clear, even if the play was called back because of a penalty.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy during OTA's on May 30, 2024, at the Chiefs practice facility in Kansas City, MO.

The Chiefs are expecting that Worthy, along with fellow wideout Marquise Brown, can assist in creating more space downfield for Patrick Mahomes, the current MVP of the Super Bowl. According to CBS Sports, Brett Veach, general manager of the Chiefs, recently stated about Worthy via ESPN:

"He is a guy that I think can do a lot for us. There is a premium in this league on speed and playmaking ability, and he has that."

Frequently asked questions

There are incredible athletes in the NFL who possess powers well beyond what most of us could ever dream of. That implies that even NFL offensive linemen are swift. The following are the most often-asked questions by fans:

Who is the fastest American football player of all time? Bob Hayes, also known as "Bullet Bob," is often regarded as one of the fastest players in NFL history.

Bob Hayes, also known as "Bullet Bob," is often regarded as one of the fastest players in NFL history. Who is the fastest player in the NFL in 2024? Tyreek Hill remains the fastest player in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill remains the fastest player in the NFL. What is the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded in the NFL? Xavier Worthy recorded the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds at the 2024 NFL Combine, breaking the previous record held by John Ross.

Xavier Worthy recorded the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds at the 2024 NFL Combine, breaking the previous record held by John Ross. How fast is the fastest NFL player in mph? Tyreek Hill's fastest speed recorded in an NFL game is 23.24 mph.

With fresh players pushing the envelope of speed on the field every season, the NFL continues to feature some of the fastest football players in the world. The suspense comes from wondering who will be crowned the league's quickest player this coming season.

