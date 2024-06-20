The Watt brothers: All you need to know about the NFL stars

The Watt family has been prominent in the National Football League since the early 2010s. The three brothers, J.J., Derek, and T.J., have each had successful careers with their respective teams. This article highlights all you need to know about the Watt brothers.

J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T.J. Watt during the 11th Annual NFL Honors (L) and J.J. with Derek at Dignity Health Sports Park (R). Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

The Watt brothers grew up playing football under their father before they started competing in high school in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. They all played college football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later transitioned to the NFL, where they have earned numerous accolades.

The Watt Brothers NFL

Playing together in the NFL has been one of the greatest achievements for the Watt family. Below is everything you need to know about the Watt brothers' names, personal lives, and their football careers;

J.J. Watt

Full name Justin James Watt Date of birth March 22, 1989 Age 35 years in 2024 Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m/196 cm) Weight 131 kg (288 pounds) Marital status Married Wife Kealia Ohai (2020 to date) Children Son Koa James Player position Defensive end Years active in the NFL 2011-2022 Teams Houston Texans (2011-2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021-2022)

J.J. is the eldest Watt brother. He spent the majority of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, where he became one of the most dominant defensive players, earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times.

J.J. Watt during a game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Logan Riely

He also got five Pro Bowl selections and was the first player to record 20 sacks in two separate seasons. After an illustrious career with the Texans, the NFL star played his final seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement in December 2022.

J.J. is currently an analyst for CBS Sports. He is also one of the investors in the English football club Burnley FC, alongside his wife, Kealia. After joining the soccer club as investors, the couple released a statement saying,

When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.

Derek Watt

Full name Derek John Watt Date of birth November 7, 1992 Age 31 years old in 2024 Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Weight 106 kg (234 pounds) Marital status Married Wife Gabriella Justin (2018 to date) Children Two sons, Logan James and Brayden George Player position Fullback Years active in the NFL 2016 to 2024 Teams San Diego/L.A. Chargers (2016-2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-2022)

Derek was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He later played for the Pittsburgh Steelers until 2022 then became a free agent.

Derek Watt during a match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Benjamin Solomon

Over his career, the NFL athlete had 29 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 18 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown through the air in 110 career games. He announced his retirement from the NFL on March 12, 2024, after playing for seven seasons. The statement he shared on X reads in part;

It is with great honour and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement and the end to my career. A career that ended up being about so much more than just the game that I love. The 7 years with 2 great organizations, 110 career games, and lifelong friendships and memories that I've been fortunate enough to make have been nothing short of amazing.

T.J. Watt

Full name Trent Jordan Watt Date of birth October 11, 1994 Age 29 years old in 2024 Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Weight 114 k (252 pounds) Marital status Married Wife Dani Rhodes (2022 to date) Player position Outside linebacker Years active in the NFL 2017 to date Teams Pittsburgh Steelers (2017 to date)

T.J. is the youngest of the Watt brothers. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over his career, T.J. has earned recognition for his defensive skills, including multiple Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Being the youngest, T.J. revealed during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast that he looked up to his older siblings for inspiration. Seeing J.J. break records challenged him to be better.

I've got an incredible opportunity to have this mentor in my life. Grew up where I grew up. Drank the same milk at the dinner table that (J.J.) did. Ate all the same meals, and he's successful — so why can't I be? So, once I took that approach, I really changed my life. And both of my brothers have just been an open book to me.

T.J. Watt during a match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Perry Knotts

FAQs

The Watts have an inspiring brotherhood on and off the field, which has redefined what it means to have an all-round athletic star power. Here are some frequently asked questions about the family;

Who are the 3 Watt brothers in the NFL?

The three Watt brothers in the NFL include J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. All the brothers have had successful NFL careers.

T.J. is the only brother still active in the NFL. The eldest brother, J.J., announced his retirement from football in December 2022. Derek revealed he will be retiring in March 2024.

Which Watt brother is the oldest?

J.J. is the eldest Watt brother. He was born on March 22, 1989, and is currently 35 years old.

Is there a 4th Watt brother?

There is no 4th Watt brother. The Watt parents, John and Connie, welcomed three sons, J.J., Derek, and T.J.

What does the Watt Brothers' dad do for a living?

Their father, John, worked as a firefighter for the Pewaukee Fire Department for 28 years. He was also his sons' football coach when they were growing up.

J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week at Northrop, University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Photo: Rich Graessle

The Watt brothers, Derek, J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt, have each built a legacy in the NFL with their exceptional athletic talents. After leaving the NFL, J.J. is currently active in philanthropic efforts. All the brothers are also raising families of their own and host the Ultimate Tag on FOX together.

