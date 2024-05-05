Top 11 oldest college football players: age-defying athletes

College football is played by teams of amateur student-athletes at universities and colleges. The players are usually young, energetic athletes in their tertiary stages of education. However, in the recent past, the world of college football has experienced age-defying athletes. Discover the oldest college football players and the impact they have made in the sport.

The NCAA's primary responsibilities include championship oversight and enforcing and establishing rules for institutions. Photo: @NBC News (modified by author)

Source: UGC

College football requires peak physical condition and discipline, attributes that are most often associated with youth. However, that is not always the case, as some elderly players defy the odds and go back to accomplish their dreams in the game.

The oldest college athletes in this list prove that age does not matter. The players listed are from almost all divisions of college football, including divisions 1, 2 and 3. The list is in descending order from the oldest to the youngest. So, who is the oldest college football player right now?

Player Age (while playing) Alan Moore 61 Tom Thompson 61 Mike Flynt 59 Joe Thomas Sr. 55 Bob Schembre 51 Tim Frisby 40 Matt Ganyard 34 James Stefanou 33 Luke Larsen 31 Hugh Robertson 27 Cam McCormick 26

1. Alan Moore

Alan Moore was named best male athlete in the 1968 Taylorsville High School yearbook. Photo: @AL.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Allan Moore

: Allan Moore Gender: Male

Male Age: 61 years (while playing)

61 years (while playing) College : Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama

: Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama Position: Kicker

Alan Moore gained fame as the oldest college football player when he joined Faulkner University's team at age 61. He scored an extra point in the 2011 season opener game, giving his team the lead in the second half. He was a kicker for Mississippi's Jones College during his freshman year in 1968.

2. Tom Thompson

Thompson was a standout athlete at his high school in New Jersey. Photo: @91Kick (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Tom Thompson

: Tom Thompson Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 61 years

61 years Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America College : Austin College in Sherman, Texas

: Austin College in Sherman, Texas Position: Kicker

Tom Thompson is an American former college football player who played for Austin College during the 2009 NCAA Division III football season. Before the 2009 game, he had last played nearly 50 years ago in high school. On November 14, 2009, at age 61, he became the oldest college football player ever in NCAA history and the oldest NCAA football player to score a PAT (point after touchdown).

His booming kick made international news, and Sporting News awarded him one of the five-game balls for week 11 of the 2009 football season. Also, his college jersey is on display at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Indiana, to commemorate his accomplishments.

3. Mike Flynt

Mike Flynt played football for Permian High School in Odessa, Texas. Photo: @Sul Ross (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Mike Flynt

: Mike Flynt Gender : Male

: Male Age while playing: 59 years

59 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College: Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas

Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas Position: Linebacker

Mike Flynt is a former American college player who played linebacker for NCAA Division III Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. He also worked as the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Nebraska, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

At 59, Mike defied all odds and expectations of a man his age. He sold his house in Franklin, Tennessee, and headed to Texas, where he returned to his alma mater, Sul Ross State University in Alpine, to play for one more year.

4. Joe Thomas Sr.

Joe had a 3-yard gain for South Carolina State University. Photo: @HBCU Sports (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Joe Thomas Sr.

Joe Thomas Sr. Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 55 years

55 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College: South Carolina State University in Orangeburg

South Carolina State University in Orangeburg Position: Running Back

Joe Thomas Sr., whose son, Joe Thomas Jr., plays for the Green Bay Packers, took the field as a running back for South Carolina State at age 55. On November 19, 2016, Joe carried the ball for three yards in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' game against Savannah State. He earned his place in the FBS record books on the Bulldog's Senior Day ceremonies.

5. Bob Schembre

Bob Schembre fulfilled a high school dream by playing linebacker for Westminster College. Photo: @Missourinet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Bob Schembre

Bob Schembre Gender: Male

Male Age while playing : 51 years

: 51 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College: Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri

Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri Position: Linebacker

Bob joined the Westminster College football team in 2008 when he was 51. His two sons had previously played football for Westminster. During his time with the Blue Jays, he played four games and registered four tackles. After his career, he retired to coach a home-school football team.

6. Tim Frisby

Tim Frisby was a wide receiver for the University of South Carolina football team. Photo: @The State (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Tim Frisby

Tim Frisby Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 40 years

40 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College: The University of South Carolina in Columbia

The University of South Carolina in Columbia Position: Wide Receiver

Tim was 39 when he joined the University of South Carolina football tryouts in 2004. He played wide receiver until 2005 when he was 40. He retired to be a personal trainer.

7. Matt Ganyard

Matt Ganyard serves as a kicker for the UVA football team. Photo: @BVM Sports (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Matt Ganyard

Matt Ganyard Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 34 years

34 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College: UVA Darden School of Business, Virginia

UVA Darden School of Business, Virginia Position: Kicker

Who is the oldest active college football player? Matt is a Coronado-educated Marine who plays college football for the University of Virginia. In 2007, he helped the Islanders to a CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship. He is also the oldest active college football player currently.

8. James Stefanou

James played in 29 career games and made good on 97-of-98 career PAT attempts. Photo: @ESPN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: James Stefanou

James Stefanou Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 33 years

33 years Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America College: University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado

University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado Position: Kicker

James played college football for the University of Colorado Boulder until 2020, when he retired. He is from Australia and played soccer, where he was on the U19 team. He never had prior experience playing football when he joined his team in 2017.

9. Luke Larsen

Luke graduated from St. Bernard's College. Photo: @ESPN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Luke Larsen

: Luke Larsen Gender : Male

: Male Age while playing: 31 years

31 years Place of birth: Australia

Australia College: East Carolina University

East Carolina University Position: Punter

Luke is East Carolina University's third Australian-born punter to own a roster position with the Pirates. He was listed as FBS's second-oldest player at the start of the 2023 season.

10. Hugh Robertson

Robertson was in the military before joining football. Photo: @ESPN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Hugh Robertson

Hugh Robertson Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 27 years

27 years Place of birth: Australia

Australia College : University of Illinois Athletics

: University of Illinois Athletics Position: Punter

Robertson is a punter for the Illinois Fighting Illini. He is a former member of the Australian army and played Australian rules football, where he played in 2019 as a member of the Bendigo Football League Senior Premiership.

11. Cam McCormick

Miami tight end Cam McCormick was granted a ninth year of playing college football. Photo: @NBC News (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Cam McCormick

Cam McCormick Gender: Male

Male Age while playing: 26 years

26 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America College : University of Miami

: University of Miami Position: Tight end

Cameron McCormick is an American football tight end for the Miami Hurricanes. He shocked the college football world when he announced his decision to return to the field, considering his history of injuries. He was granted his ninth year of NCAA eligibility, extending through the 2024 NCAA Division.

How old is Bo Nix?

Bo Chapman Nix (age 24 years in 2024) was born on February 25, 2000, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, United States. He is an American football quarterback for the Denver Broncos and played college football for the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks.

There are two sets of eligibility rules: Division I and Division II and III. You have four years of eligibility for Division I, which must be completed in five years. Exemptions include foreign aid services, religious missions or military service.

For Division II and III, the players can play outside college until they have racked up to 10 semesters. So, while there is no NCAA age limit on athletics, the rules of eligibility make it difficult for anyone older to maintain their amateur eligibility status.

You can play college football for four seasons within a five-year window. After that, your NCAA eligibility expires, and you can no longer play.

College football veteran Cam McCormick made history ahead of his ninth season of eligibility in 2024. This means he will have the longest college football career ever.

Brandon Weeden is considered the oldest college football player. The Browns drafted him 22nd in 2012 when he was 28 years old.

Brandon Weeden of the Houston Texans before playing the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

There is no age limit, but there are strict eligibility rules that make it difficult for people above a certain age to play.

Austin Aune is considered the oldest quarterback in college football. He is a former baseball player who the New York Yankees drafted in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft.

It is divided into three divisions, I, II, and III, based on competition level. Division I is arguably the most competitive.

Above is the list of the oldest college football players. These old athletes have defied the odds and are living proof that age is just a number and should not hinder you from achieving your dreams.

READ ALSO: The fastest soccer players in the world

Briefly.co.za published an article about the fastest soccer players in the world. Speed is an essential quality for a footballer in the modern game, as it is advantageous for attacking players, allowing them to surpass their opponents easily.

The presence of quick players greatly benefits a team, facilitating swift transitions and creating opportunities during counterattacks. Discover the fastest soccer players in the world right now.

Source: Briefly News