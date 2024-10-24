SAPS have opened a case against the landlord who rented a shack to the man suspected of rape in Soweto

Phethe Simiao, who is suspected of rape, was living illegally in the country and working as a welder

South Africans don't understand why the landlord is in trouble for renting out property to Simiao

The landlord who rented a shack to the Mozambican national accused of rape has found himself in hot water with police. Image: @AthlendaM/ @VehicleTrackerz.

Source: Twitter

Police are currently investigating the landlord who rented out a shack to the Soweto rape suspect.

SAPS have opened a case against the landlord, saying that he was harbouring an illegal immigrant.

The landlord faces the charges after he provided shelter to Mozambican national Phethe Simiao.

The 24-year-old was working as a welder in the area and has since been arrested for the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane. The six-year-old was lured by the suspect from the street where she was playing with other children.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her body was found in a shack not far from her home. She was strangled to death.

Police concerned by South Africans harbouring immigrants

Following the death of the little girl at the hands of a foreigner, police have expressed concern about the number of South Africans who provide shelter and employment for illegal immigrants.

“We can confirm the suspect has been put behind bars. Of concern in this case is that we still have quite a serious challenge with some South Africans. They keep on harbouring illegal immigrants,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said.

He added that the police would act against anyone who rented out property to illegal immigrants.

South Africans disagree with police

While social media users were glad that the suspect was arrested, they also didn’t understand why the landlord was in trouble.

Sxolile Magwala said:

“But it's unfair to open a case against the landlord while it's government that allows them to enter and reside in the country illegally.”

Fakude Cornelius Mfanyana added:

“They are just unfair to the landlord now.”

Gerry Kipongo stated:

“Landlord is not Home Affairs.”

Zola Majamani noted:

“Landlords need to be informed to ask foreigners for their papers before accepting them as tenants.”

Dube Mlu added:

“While border immigration officials are making millions of rands in bribery to allow illegal immigrants into the country. Yah neh.”

Community nab rape suspect’s friend

In a related article, Briefly News reported how Orlando residents were demanding justice for the six-year-old who was raped and murdered in Soweto.

The community took matters into their own hands in their hunt for the suspect, by interrogating one of his friends who they found in the area.

They threatened the man, demanding that he tell them the whereabouts of the Mozambican national who was suspected of the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News