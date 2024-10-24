South African Police Service Arrest Orlando Rape Suspect, SA Relieved
- The South African Police Service arrested the man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl
- The man lured the child while she was playing with her friends to the backyard shack where the suspect was renting
- South Africans were relieved that he was arrested after the community members violently looked for him
SOWETO — The South African Police Service arrested a man who reportedly raped and killed a little girl in Soweto.
SAPS arrest suspect
The police launched a manhunt earlier this week on 22 October after the suspect, who was renting a shack in Orlando, Soweto, lured the little girl to his shack and reportedly raped and killed her. He fled, and a case was opened against him.
The community took matters into their own hands, located and interrogated a man believed to be the suspect's friend, marched him through the streets, and demanded that he divulge his friend's whereabouts. He denied knowing him, and they were about to necklace him when the councillor intervened.
South Africans call for the death penalty
Netizens on Facebook discussed the need for the death penalty to be restored.
Ntsundeni Mualusi said:
"The death penalty is what we want as a nation."
Gudman Zamgatyintokaz said:
"He must get a life sentence."
Dimpho Chego said:
"Our law is too soft for these monsters."
Tshimangi Netshianane said:
"They must bring back the death penalty. We are tired of this nonsense."
Robin Mandaline asked:
"Why can't our government return the death sentence? These kinds of rapes and abuses will come to an end."
Suspected rape suspect killed
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a suspected rape suspect was a victim of mob justice in Limpopo.
The criminal faced allegations of rape and murder, and the community of Manavhela Village in Vuwani, Limpopo, killed him.
The South African Police Service cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands. A case of murder was opened.
