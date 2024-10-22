SAPS Launch Manhunt for Man Who Raped and Killed 6-Year-Old Soweto Girl, SA Enraged
- A six-year-old girl from Orlando in Soweto suffered a cruel fate after she was raped and killed
- The incident happened on 21 October when the little girl was playing outside and was lured into the shack where the suspect committed the horrible crime
- The South African Police Service has called on community members to assist them in finding the suspect, who escaped
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service has called on South Africans to assist them in finding a man who allegedly raped and murdered a little girl in Soweto.
Little girl was raped and killed
According to a statement from the South African Police Service, the incident occurred on 21 October 2024. The little girl, who was living in Orlando, was playing outside with her friends when the suspect lured her to the backroom shack he had rented. He then allegedly raped and killed her.
The police pleaded with members of the community and South Africans to help them find the suspect, who is on the run after the matter was reported to the cops. Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest can contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
South Africans enraged
Netizens on Facebook were disturbed and rallied behind the police.
Mbasa Yamazizi said:
"Fellow citizens, please do what you do best."
KD Tshabalala said:
"Well, well, he can hide for now, but soon he will be caught."
Lee Randals Lee said:
"I saw it on TikTok. Very sad."
Boitshoko Candy Matsebula said:
"I heard this in a WhatsApp group."
Enrique King said:
"The death penalty can deal with this. Look at Botswana. They'd rather steal cars or rob others."
8 year-old raped and killed
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Free State girl was raped and killed, and her body was dumped behind a church.
The incident happened in December 2023. The victim's mother noticed that her child hadn't returned home from playing and reported that she was missing. She was found two days later.
