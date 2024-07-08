25-Year-Old Released on Bail for Raping Old Woman Arrested for Another Rape
- A Mpumalanga man was rearrested for raping a gogo after he was released on bail for raping and killing another gogo
- The man reportedly broke into the woman's house and subjected her to a two-day rape ordeal before he was arrested
- South Africans were furious at the criminal justice system and slammed it for releasing the man after committing a similar crime twice
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MPUMALANGA — South Africans were angry at the criminal justice system after a man who allegedly killed a gogo after raping her was released on bail, only to commit the same crime again.
Mpumalanga man allegedly rapes second gogo
According to the South African Police Service, the man was arrested on 7 July after allegedly breaking into the gogo's house in Didimala Village in Dientjie, Mpumalanga. He then reportedly held her hostage, where he raped her for two days. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. The suspect was arrested and will appear before the Dientjie Periodical Court on 9 July.
The police revealed that this was not the first similar crime he was accused of. He was allegedly arrested and released on R1000 bail after he allegedly raped and killed another gogo in the same village.
South Africans angry with SA courts
Netizens on Facebook were unsatisfied that he was released on bail for the same crime.
Thabang Tsie said:
"They must take him back to the magistrate who granted him bail. Maybe this time around, they'll do the right thing."
Phaladi Mokgokgo was sarcastic:
"Bravo to our justice system. You never cease to amaze me."
Mafresh Mshengu asked:
"How can you give bail to someone who committed such a crime before?"
Jacob Williams said:
"How can you give bail to someone who committed such a crime before?"
Jacob Williams said:
"He might get bail again."
Mae TK said:
"His muthi is working."
Former MEC acquitted of rape charges
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a former MEC in Mpumalanga was acquitted of rape charges.
He was accused of raping his twin daughters, and the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the charges.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za