A Mpumalanga man was rearrested for raping a gogo after he was released on bail for raping and killing another gogo

The man reportedly broke into the woman's house and subjected her to a two-day rape ordeal before he was arrested

South Africans were furious at the criminal justice system and slammed it for releasing the man after committing a similar crime twice

MPUMALANGA — South Africans were angry at the criminal justice system after a man who allegedly killed a gogo after raping her was released on bail, only to commit the same crime again.

Mpumalanga man allegedly rapes second gogo

According to the South African Police Service, the man was arrested on 7 July after allegedly breaking into the gogo's house in Didimala Village in Dientjie, Mpumalanga. He then reportedly held her hostage, where he raped her for two days. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. The suspect was arrested and will appear before the Dientjie Periodical Court on 9 July.

The police revealed that this was not the first similar crime he was accused of. He was allegedly arrested and released on R1000 bail after he allegedly raped and killed another gogo in the same village.

South Africans angry with SA courts

Netizens on Facebook were unsatisfied that he was released on bail for the same crime.

Thabang Tsie said:

"They must take him back to the magistrate who granted him bail. Maybe this time around, they'll do the right thing."

Phaladi Mokgokgo was sarcastic:

"Bravo to our justice system. You never cease to amaze me."

Mafresh Mshengu asked:

"How can you give bail to someone who committed such a crime before?"

Jacob Williams said:

"He might get bail again."

Mae TK said:

"His muthi is working."

