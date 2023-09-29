Dudu Myeni, former South African Airways chairperson and close confidante of former President Jacob Zuma, was arrested and granted R10,000 bail on charges of corruption and fraud exceeding R300,000

The charges are related to gratuities exchanged with BOSASA and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT, including security upgrades to her Richards Bay premises and expenses for hotel accommodation and travel between May 2014 and March 2015

The arrest has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing scepticism about convictions and the adequacy of the bail amount

Former South African Airways chairperson and former President Jacob Zuma's confidante Dudu Myeni has been granted a R10 000 bail following her arrest this morning.

Former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni has been released on bail following her arrest. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @TheTruthPanther/Twitter

Why was Dudu Myeni arrested?

Sindiswe Seboka, the spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, announced that on Friday, both Myeni, who is the former Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa, made appearances in the Richards Bay Magistrate's Court to face charges of fraud and corruption.

Seboka stated that earlier this morning, both individuals were arrested on allegations involving corruption and fraud exceeding R300,000. These charges are related to gratuities exchanged and received from BOSASA and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT. Part of Seboka's statement read:

"Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from BOSASA subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company's former director.

"Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.

"She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from BOSASA, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k."

SA reacts to news on Dudu Myeni's arrest

Social media users had a lot to say following the arrest of one of Jacob Zuma's close allies. Many said she should not have been granted bail.

@IndividualRSA wrote:

"Still no convictions not one high-level gov official has been convicted. not 1."

@jmmagwaza added:

"Really. Is this the best you can do. After these charges, how many postponements will there be before the matter is heard in the court of law."

@BlackConsciousd added:

"So does that mean you are going after Mbalula, Zizi Kodwa, Gwede, Thabang Makwetle and Ramaphosa for the R500k Bosasa payment?"

@Ruusta_ commented:

"10 000 for dudu myeni... That's nothing... Slap on the wrist."

