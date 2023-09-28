Former radio presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, made a very dramatic entrance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court

He made his recent court appearance on Wednesday, 27 September, as he stands accused of being one of the July unrest instigators

Mchunu was accompanied by Amabutho, and together they entered the court in song and caused a ruckus

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu made his recent court appearance on Wednesday, 27 September, at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Ngizwe Mchunu's incitement case has been postponed to November, sparking frustration among his supporters.

Source: Facebook

Ngizwe and Amabutho cause commotion outside court

Trust Ngiwe Mchunu to make sure his presence is known. When the loudmouth entered the courtroom dramatically, he was accompanied by Amabutho, who sang a traditional song.

People outside the courtroom took out their phones and started recording. The viral video was shared by @ewnreporter, and it caused a stir online.

Watch it here.

Ngizwe's case postponed to November

Mchunu is accused of being one of the July unrest instigators, and his incitement case was postponed to 3 November.

He addressed the media outside the courtroom, where he expressed his frustration over the constant delays in reaching a judgment.

"I am being tortured, and I am suffering, and I am sad because of this delay. I am being delayed for nothing. I am being accompanied by my brothers and sisters from Amabutho, it is not child's play. We are here for justice."

Watch his full speech below:

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe's dramatic entrance

It seems as though Mzansi shares the same sentiments as Ngizwe, as many are fed up about the case.

@tndaba said:

"Can this case end now, iyoooooo the drama series is boring."

@BBEGYIRE added:

"How I wish this guy is guilty then we will see what will happen to these supporters that have nothing to do with it."

@sm_magoro replied:

"Haiii some people with seeking attention."

@SMshayisa added:

"Using culture as a scapegoat. The Zuma's will support him from far."

@That_Guy_SA_ asked:

"Still not the main “We see you” instigator? Cele must be scared."

