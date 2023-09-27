Several reports have emerged explaining Afro Pop singer Ringo Madlingozi's outburst at the DStv Delicious Festival

The Ndiyagodola singer allegedly complained about having been treated "badly" by the organisers and that international acts were treated as VIP

His apology didn't hold much weight on most social media users who felt he was unreasonable, while more echoed his sentiments that he deserved more

Ringo Madlingozi has explained why he walked off at the DStv Delicious Festival. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Ringo Madlingozi has issued an apology and an explanation for walking away from the DStv Delicious Festival stage and flashing the zap sign at the crowd on Sunday, 24 September.

Ringo Madlingozi says DStv Delicious Festival organisers treated him badly

In an @Radio2000_ZA interview with @Mnisi__weMvula, the once beloved singer opened the lid to his meltdown, blaming the organisers of the festival @ZikhonaTshona reported on X app (Twitter).

Tshona relates that the singer said he was made to perform for 38 minutes when the initial agreement was an hour, after waiting a long time for sound check and asked to come off stage during sound check because the show must start. He added that lined-up international acts were given an hour.

"I don't want to open for an international act as if you are not international in SA. I don't want a red carpet rolled out for me, Ringo lamented"

Social media debates about Ringo's DStv delicious explanation

While some users still felt he was out of line, more online spectators felt that SA artists deserved the same amount of respect:

@Madibeng_Chris observed as well:

"I was actually shocked when I saw DJ Christos given a 30 minutes set, yet Greg Maloka got 1 hour."

@SiphoEuphred was not impressed:

"But should have performed as asked, it was not a rally"

@Iamlimani was touched:

"Bayamqhela. That's our legend."

@Yandani_YM agreed:

"I knew he had a good reason to be pissed off like that!!! hayi bebenqela kakubi uRhadie."

@SimiloSilwana was curious:

"What would have happened if he stuck to his 1 hour set?"

@Mphonce said:

"They were being rushed off stage so quickly. ven Lamiez’s song was cut mid-playing because it was chai. Heck Oscar got 15min!

@blackclever2 was not sold:

"So he brought his EFF anger to the festival, d@mn Ringo has a very low self esteem."

