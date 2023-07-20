DStv has unveiled their international acts for this year's Delicious Festival

On the stage will be Grammy award winners, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini, and Nigerian songstress, Tems

More famous acts are set to join the line for the food and music fete

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has announced that this year's show will be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on the 23 and 24 September 2023.

Maxwell, Tems and Zakes Banwini to perform at the 10th DStv Delicious Festival. Images: @maxwell, @temsbaby, @zakesbantwini

DStv Delicious Festival announces its lineup for this year's show

Taking its decade celebration on social media, it announced the long-awaited details of the show with this Instagram post caption:

"We proudly present Maxwell, Zakes Bantwini, Tems, Shalamar, Incognito, Robert Glasper, Arrested Development and Oskido, just a glimpse of the explosive and star-studded artists who will set the stage on fire at the DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar."

More artists to perform at the 10th DStv Delicious Festival

The announced lineup will not be the only artists to rock the stage, there will be the likes of DJ Lamiez, Ringo and Joyous Celebration, EWN reports.

Some other crowd favourites to look out for are Murdah Bongz, Greg (The Musical Maestro), Christos, Oscar Mbo and DJ Kent.

It further reports that last year's headline act Burna Boy will have a concert on the same day at Soccer City Stadium. This is his post:

Social media reacts to the 10th DStv Delicious Festival announcement

This is what social media had to say:

@puseletso17 was underwhelmed:

"I expected a more exciting lineup for a 10-year anniversary!"

@wizepearlzz was impressed:

"You guys made sure with this one. No way, I have to get tickets for both days."

@judith_pule said:

"Maxwell, Incognito...the delicious fest I know, getting back to the original formula."

@ponkeh_azania was disappointed:

"What a boring lineup, I am disappointed."

@nkosazanajobe asked:

"Is it possible to put Robert and Maxwell on the same day?"

@nosi_mta's said:

"Thank God ama 2k will go to FNB stadium."

@caley_may had a wish:

"Unreal!! This is incredible! Sade next year."

