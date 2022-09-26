The two-day DStv Festival with Burna Boy as the main act left many attendees unhappy and they took to social media to express their grievances

Some of the party-goers complained that they had to queue for about three hours to get food, water and to access the toilets

The organisers of the event apologised after scores of people took to the timeline to express their disappointment during and after the festival

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The DStv Delicious Festival left many people complaining. The party-goers took to socil media to slam the organisers of the event which featured Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as the main act.

The DStv Delicious Festival featuring Burna Boy left scores of show-goers unhappy. Image: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Some people shared that some party-goers fainted at the event because they couldn't access water on time. Some revealed that they had to spend three hours queuing for food, drinks and going into the toilets.

ZAlebs reports that thousands of revellers were immensely disappointed during and after the two-day festival. Several attendees took to Twitter to express their experience at the event at Kyalami Grand Prix from Saturday, 24 September.

@BassieLastrassi wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"DStv got greedy and sold too many tickets. The venue and the stalls simply can’t accommodate this many people."

@TshegiMore commented:

"DSTV Delicious Fest was a logistical and practical nightmare?? they get a 1/10 and the one is only cause Burna Boy was absolutely mind blowing, he gets a 100/10."

@leshoto22 said:

"You failed today. Take time to evaluate in preparation for future events. Queues for food and drinks too long. VIP is laughable. You can't have ads for 1 hour on main stage. Give our Kwaito legends the respect they deserve, 20 minute sets while you had so many filler moments."

@AceKay27 added:

"POOR PLANNING!!! VIP behind huge scaffolding! And every1 walking in anyways. VIP bathrooms flooded. And oh Tanqueray Tent which’s was the VIP ran out of tonic at 7pm!!! Money Top-up at a CASHLESS event- “sorry no signal- do you have cash?” No security!!"

The organisers of the event took to the micro-blogging app to issue and apology for everything that went wrong at the gig. They apologised for any inconvenience caused to the festival attendees.

Black Coffee shows love to Burna Boy after DStv Delicious Festival

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is in awe of what Burna Boy did at the 2022 DStv Delicious Festival, where the star was the headliner.

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy award-winning DJ shared a screenshot of his video call with the Nigerian star, along with a caption indicating that he was extremely proud of Burna's huge impact not only internationally, but also throughout Africa.

Reacting to Coffee's post, a tweep @FinancialMayz said:

"God is something I was thinking about a show in Durban with @burnaboy and @RealBlackCoffee."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News