DJ Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline to share with his devoted fans that he had a conversation with Burn Boy

This is shortly after Burna Boy rocked the DStv Delicious Festival and left Mzansi peeps wanting more of his music

South African netizens have flocked to Ready For You hitmaker to react to the video call screenshot posted by the star

DJ Black Coffee is in awe of what Burna Boy did at the 2022 DStv Delicious Festival, where the star was the headliner.

Black Coffee has dubbed Nigerian star Burna Boy the "African Giant" following his performance at DStv Delicious Festival. Image: Todd Owyoung and Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy award-winning DJ shared a screenshot of his video call with the Nigerian star, along with a caption indicating that he was extremely proud of Burna's huge impact not only internationally, but also throughout Africa.

On Twitter, Black Coffee shared the following post:

South Africans react

@FinancialMayz said:

"God is something I was thinking about a show in Durban with @burnaboy and @RealBlackCoffee"

@benny7gg shared:

"GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTISTS! LEGENDS! "

@rexx_xx_ wrote:

We should have a “Burna Boy” day in Africa to honour this LEGEND "

@Sky_Lamola posted:

"Dude black coffee is cool with everyone on this planet."

@Tamia44547516 also said:

"We need both of these giants at FNB stadium pls! Rise Africa"

@Thabang4202 also shared:

"Real recognising Real"

@Ola_Wealth001 commented:

"Where is the lie‍♂️"

@Elmench09835213

"May you live long for acknowledging the king of afrobeat "

Burna Boy's huge impact at DStv Delicious Festival

According to The Citizen, the Last Last hitmaker was the main crowd puller at the festival, which took place on 24 September 2022. The publication claims that Burna Boy reportedly attracted a large crowd of between 50 000 and 100 000 people.

DJ Black Coffee’s Son Esona claims dad’s success brings intense pressure

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee means that everything you do will be associated with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

In a recent interview with Metro FM, Esona revealed that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a musical career.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would recognise his father's work one day.

