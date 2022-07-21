Esona, DJ Black Coffee's son, has spoken out about how his father's historic achievements inspire him to achieve his own goals in the music industry

Esona says his father receiving a Grammy Award at the start of the year was something he has always wished for in Black Coffee's career

Esona has also addressed the elephant in the room, which is the daily pressure he faces as the DJ's son in the music industry

Being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

DJ Black Coffee’s son, Esona, says his dad's success has inspired him to start a music career. Image: Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

“I've been watching him do this thing from forever, from nothing. Right now I'm associated with my father, but I think as time goes by the differences will start coming out," said Esona, as reported by TimesLIVE.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Black Coffee won Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously. He dedicated his victory to his children, and Esona was present on this momentous occasion.

