Black Coffee's name is topping the trends list after world-renowned rapper Drake dropped his new album titled Honestly, Nevermind

The Grammy-winning producer has been listed as one of the executive producers on the superstar's 7th studio album, which dropped on Friday

The South African DJ produced Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new project that has set the timeline on fire

Black Coffee is trending after Drake dropped his new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. Image: @realblackcoffee, @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album has set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers have taken to Twitter to praise Black Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

@Truthte83602973 wrote:

"I will tell my kids that Black Coffee is the only celebrity who has done it all but he never ever bragged about it. If it was the other guy who produced Drake’s album we were not going to sleep. @RealBlackCoffee we are so proud of you grootman."

@dme_363 said:

"Black Coffee produced Texts Go Green, Currents and Overdrive on Drake's new album. Big wins."

@HermaineM commented:

"Black Coffee is a living legend!!"

Cassper Nyovest added:

"Drake just dropped a full dance album and Black Coffee production is very heavy on that. What a time."

