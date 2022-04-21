Anele Mdoda and her 947 breakfast team gave Black Coffee a warm welcome when he visited the radio station's studios for an interview

The radio personality, a school band and other 947 employees formed a guard of honour when the world-renowned DJ walked in their studios

Reacting to the videos, social media users praised Anele, her breakfast team and the band for making Black Coffee feel extra special especially after his Grammy win

Anele Mdoda gave Black Coffee a warm welcome when he visited 947 recently. Anele and the Club, a band and some of the radio stations employees formed a guard of honour when the Grammy-winning music producer visited their studios.

Anele Mdoda and her team gave Black Coffee a guard of honour when he visited their studio. Image: @relablackcoffee, @zintathu

Source: Instagram

In the clips doing the rounds on social media, the Subconsciously hitmaker can been seen walking in while the band plays their own rendition of Drive - a song by Black Coffee and David Guetta.

Anele can be seen walking up and down and dancing while welcoming the DJ to the studio. The videos were shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @Moses_Buju_M.

Peeps took to his @Moses_Buju_M's comment section to share their thoughts on Anele's kind gesture following Black Coffee's historic Grammy win.

@Zee_BlackPearl commented:

"The way he was not expecting that."

@RyceHov wrote:

"I got goosebumps."

@ayonda8 said:

"I think she was just stealing the limelight, we couldn’t even see Coffee walk in cause of her."

@DineoTseDiale commented:

"This is so sweet."

@MichaelMbathaSA wrote:

"That was a nice gesture. Well done to the breakfast team, Coffee and the band."

@johnson7_nkosi added:

"WOW!!! Such a generous genuine gesture."

Mzansi celebs show Black Coffee love after Grammy win

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs took to social media to continue celebrating Black Coffee's big win. The star flew the South African flag high when he bagged his first Grammy Award a few weeks back.

The Superman hitmaker's name trended on all social media platforms when he took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album accolade for his album, Subconsciously. The country's A-listers took to their verified social media accounts to show the superstar DJ major love.

DJ Tira took to Instagram and shared a clip of Black Coffee walking to the stage to receive his award after the category's presenters called out his name. Makoya Bearings captioned his post: "Khuphuka Mashimane."

