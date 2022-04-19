Respected SA fashion designer Lebogang "Quiteria" Kekana, best known for dressing Beyoncé at the 2018 Global Citizen event, has passed away following a brief battle with cancer

The Kekana family confirmed his tragic passing at his Melville home at the tender age of 38

Mzansi took to social media to pay tribute and many of the designers close friends remembered him fondly

International fashion designer Lebogang "Quiteria" Kekana has died following a short battle with cancer. The 38-year-olds family confirmed the tragic news in a statement released on Tuesday, 19 April.

"It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirms the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana. Quiteria sadly passed away on Sunday 17 April 2022 at his Melville home.

"Quiteria leaves behind his son, his beloved parents, siblings, family and his puppy. The family humbly requests privacy, as they process the news. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers," the statement read.

Quiteria first gained notariatiry under his former partnership with George, with the pair known as Quiteria & George, SowetanLive reports.

Together, the pair created eye-catching garmets for local celebs including Natasha Thahane, Enhle Mbali, Makhadzi and numerous Miss SA contestants. According to The South African, the designers even collaborated to create Beyoncé's gown for the Global Citizen Concert back in 2018.

Queen B's emerald green gown was definitely the talk of Mzansi.

Peeps quickly headed online to pay homage to the beloved artist and designer. Close friends of Kekana's remembered his willingness to experiment with new and interesting designs, even if they didn't always hit the mark.

Check out some of the comments below:

@OurKingB said:

"#RIPQuiteria I am glad I got to know you and call you a friend."

@michellemodika

"What a sad day. We will miss you Q."

