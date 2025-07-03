Multi-award-winning singer Rebecca Malope is set to receive a top accolade at the Basadi in Music Awards

The award, which recognises the powerful female voices in the music industry, will take place in August

The gospel music powerhouse reacted to this achievement, and she relayed her thoughts about the awards

Rebecca Malope to be honoured with a top award at the Basadi in Music Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape

Gospel star Rebecca Malope to be honoured

One of South Africa's top leading gospel singers, Rebecca Malope, will receive the highly-acclaimed Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognises her contribution to the music scene and her incomparable longevity.

Malope is set to receive this award at the Basadi in Music Awards, which will take place at the Joburg Theatre on 2 August 2025. The annual award ceremony recognises the powerful female voices in the music industry. These ladies dominate their respective genres and are making an impact.

Rebecca Malope's claim to fame was in 1987 when she reportedly won the singing competition, Shell Road To Fame. She wowed judges with her song Shine On and has never looked back ever since.

She has been making waves for over forty years and has more than 36 albums to prove it.

Rebecca Malope will be honoured at the Basadi in Music Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape

Rebecca on her Lifetime Achievement award

The TV personality reacted to this awesome accolade, expressing awe and joy at being recognised in such a manner. According to TshisaLIVE, Malope said she is honoured:

“Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is such an honour, I’m grateful beyond words,” she told the news publication.

She added that she does not take this for granted and is grateful to God,

“To still be seen and celebrated after so many years in this industry is a great blessing from God — one I never take for granted.”

What else is Rebecca Malope up to?

If she is not singing and gracing events with her presence and energetic performances, she is sewing.

The star has been hard at work to make her name known in the fashion industry, as she did with music. Briefly News reported that this passing stemmed from her passion to design her own clothes. It was also, in turn, fueled by her hatred for repeating the same clothes. This apparently started during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she taught herself how to design clothing.

Another reason which made Malope feed her passion for fashion was the pressure artists face to always look good sometimes causes their pockets to take a knock. This served as affirmation for her to make her own clothes.

With that said, she told the news publication that the dress she will be wearing at this event will be created by her. She believes this will help her make her impression in the fashion game.

Rebecca and others to host singing competition

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rebecca Malope, Khaya Mthethwa and Nkateko Maluleke were the judges of a new singing competition show, Gospel Stars SA.

The judges provided insight into what they are looking for in a winner, and they gave pointers for the hopefuls.

