Naledi Aphiwe has been nominated for the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards

The singer bagged two nominations at the prestigious ceremony, and fans are rooting for her

Supporters congratulated their favourite "Cocomelon" and have aligned themselves to ensure she brings home the awards

Briefly News caught up with Naledi to chat and get some insight about one of her nominations

Naledi Aphiwe received two nominations at the Basadi in Music Awards. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

The Basadi in Music Awards are back, and Naledi Aphiwe managed to bag two huge nominations.

Naledi Aphiwe nominated at the Basadi in Music Awards

Since her collaboration with Chris Brown, Naledi Aphiwe's career has skyrocketed, and there's no stopping her.

The talented singer has been recognised at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards with two nominations after walking away with three nominations in 2024.

Her hit song, Ngiyabonga, which speaks of her gratitude to her loved ones and supporters, was nominated for Music Video of the Year. The video was shot at Naledi's school, which was the foundation of where it all started for her.

Before her big break, the singer was recorded in a video singing with her peers in class. The video somehow found its way to Chris Brown, and the rest is history.

Naledi Aphiwe is nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Afro Pop Artist of the Year categories at the Basadi in Music Awards. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

She told Briefly News that what made the Ngiyabonga music video special was the chance to work with the people she loved. She's going up against Liyema Pantsi, Kharishma, Zee Nxumalo and Pabi Cooper.

Naledi is also nominated in the Afro Pop Artist of the Year category for Romeo and Juliet. The song features her ex-boyfriend, Mawelele, with whom Naledi won two Metro FM Music Awards.

The awards are set to take place on 1 and 2 August at the Joburg Theatre, and voting lines officially close on 19 July.

South Africa celebrates Naledi Aphiwe's award nominations

Fans and followers are rooting for Naledi to bring home the awards, and congratulated her on her nominations:

poxy_portia promised:

"Congratulations, Naledi, we are gonna make you proud!"

nom_0082 cheered:

"@naledi_aphiwe_, let's go, cocomelon!

simplyy_.momo declared:

"@naledi_aphiwe_, she deserves it."

angelamndayi hyped up Naledi Aphiwe:

"@naledi_aphiwe_, let's go, cocomelon wethu!"

lihlewakhe wrote:

"@naledi_aphiwe_, congratulations, baby. We will canvass and bring it home. Nallies got you, mama."

Naledi Aphiwe's supporters have united to ensure she takes home the awards. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

zandilemosegmail.com6 cheered:

"Team Nale all the way! This one is yours, babe!"

nancykie showed love to Naledi Aphiwe:

"My baby Naledi all the way!"

sonoandiswa6 celebrated:

"Naledi Aphiwe, let's go!"

lihlewakhe said:

"Team Naledi, now, let's go vote and leave all the talking behind."

aya.msani_official added:

"Nana, @naledi_aphiwe_ congratulations!'

