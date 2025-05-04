Singer Naledi Aphiwe has shared a video of her reaction to winning her first Metro FM Award this weekend

The young singer took to her social media account on Saturday to thank her producers and fans for voting

South Africans took to the content creator's TikTok post to congratulate her on her latest milestone

Rising star Naledi Aphiwe had social media buzzing on Saturday, 3 May evening when she walked away with 2 Metro FM Awards.

The talented singer, who recently trended on social media after accusing Fifi Cooper of stealing her iPhone has thanked her fans for voting for her.

Aphiwe took to her TikTok account on Saturday, 3 May, to celebrate her achievements and to thank Mawelele for producing the hit song, Romeo & Juliet.

"We made it babe @Mawelele njaYami (my buddy) thank you for producing such a great song. @Kingleebeats appreciated," she wrote.

South Africans congratulate the singer

The radio station confirmed on its social media account that Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele won the Best African Pop Song Category for their song, Romeo & Juliet. SABC1 announced that the duo won the Best RNB Song goes for Romeo & Juliet.

@miss_zakwa said:

"Oh, baby Naledi won. I like seeing this kid winning because baningi kanjani abantu abangayfuni lengane"(they don't want to see this child win).

Ndzalama replied:

"Fifi Cooper is typing and deleting paragraphs."

Ladyamar_rsa responded:

"Aaw man smally. Congratulations babies! Well deserved."

wetwatergirl said:

"Lapho I was just watching the Metro Fm Awards, and I screamed the whole dining room when you won."

@thabo mosese wrote:

"I actually want to see Ntokozo's reaction. I know she's so proud."

@Hush said:

"Next time ungabi tense just relax even ungabizwanga clap hands and act like you are not hurt by the way. My favourite of all time."

@Thee3nthusiasts wrote:

"The drama that's coming on TikTok in the next few days because adults will be hating on the kid for posting her achievement."

Anele said:

"Please change your bio to “award winning artist", thank you."

Inkguru_za wrote:

"Naledi's future is well preserved by God. She is still going far. I love it for her, keep making us proud young African queen."

kidhasgold003 bw said:

"You, and Mawelele saved my nights. I love you guys. I'm waiting for more hits, your voice is a healer."

Othandwayo Baleni wrote:

"Romeo and Juliet is my favourite song in Africa."

Ms____H replied:

"When is your turn to shine even baskets holds water for you. Well deserved indeed."

CEOofMyLiFE said:

"Naledi is not your normal singer or celebrity. She is replacing Bonang and Somizi. Every industry needs a new leader. Mark my word and if you know you know."

lihle wrote:

"We are so proud of y'all. We wish you the very best and we promise to always be there supporting you are crazy. Team Naledi. Team Maweledi."

Smankiey replied:

"Congratulations to the incredibly talented Naledi Aphiwe on winning a Metro Award! Your hard work, passion, and authenticity continue to inspire so many of us. You truly deserve this moment—more wins."

Amahle replied:

"Congratulations Naledi, but as abalaleli (listeners) we knew you won because you and mawelele gave us the best entertainment in music."

Boitumelo Kgomo said:

"I was almost chased out endlini izolo for screaming at this moment. Sibonga inkosi."

Naledi Aphiwe finally breaks silence following murder allegations and performance disaster

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced.

The singer was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concert-goers but she was also accused of murdering her mom.

Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity.

