Naledi Aphiwe shared a video about her stolen iPhone, and she reportedly thinks rapper Fifi Cooper is a suspect

The young singer explained her suspicions about Fifi Cooper after they bumped into each other

Fifi Cooper responded to Naledi Aphiwe's allegations regarding her missing iPhone in a heated video

Naledi Aphiwe was celebrating purchasing a brand new iPhone but it got stolen. The singer has been in several controversies and the latest includes Fifi Cooper.

A video of Naledi Aphiwe theorising about who stole her phone implicated Fifi Cooper. The rapper made a video defending her name after being accused of theft.

Naledi Aphiwe and Fifi Cooper face off

In a video, Naledi said she was in a bathroom at a recent event when her iPhone went missing. The singer mentioned that a rapper (presumably Fifi) also used the bathroom and spoke to her before leaving. She claimed that the rapper was moving in an odd way when she left the bathroom. Naledi says her phone was tracked to Alexandra township after she encountered the rapper.

In response, Fifi started the video off by remarking on their age gap, saying Naledi is young. She then refuted the allegations, saying everything Naledi said was untrue. Fifi argued that many people were in the bathroom and questioned if Naledi picked on her to get attention, calling her disrespectful. She said, "You are playing with fire, you will burn. Fifi said she also did not leave the venue and was one of the last to leave. Watch the videos reshared by @MDNnewss:

Naledi Aphiwe often subjected to vitriol

Naledi has been criticised publicly since she rosed to fame after being discovered by Chris Brown. There was a heated moment between the singer and the public when she took to this stage, and the crowd hurled objects at her. In another story, Naledi offended the Shembe church. Naledi shared her thoughts after seeing very young women in the church marry older men.

SA defends Fifi Cooper

Many people commented on the video by Naledi saying that to was disrespectful. Online users defended the rapper against the allegations that she would steal a phone.

@destinyzee said:

"Ey now I see why people are saying lo mntwana uyadina."

@kingscelo_05 wrote:

"This girl is disrespectful, though, she's not sure who took her phone already, she concluded that it's Fifi. Why didn't they go to that Alex house to get some facts? In those seven minutes, if Fifi left, she was the only person who left? Little girl, learn to respect people."

@NtateNkhela commented:

"Naledi Aphiwe's career will end so fast because how bad she carries herself. She will be a wasted potential!"

@koekemoer_no1 added:

"We stand with Fifi during this outrageous accusation."

@kingscelo_05 argued:

"For the fact that Naledi said she doesn't remember whether she put her phone on her pocket or not, she got no right to accuse other people without facts, I understand why Fifi is pissed off."

@yangamessi claimed:

"Hands off Fifi please 🙏"

@OLAOTSWEP countered:

"🤣Why are people so angry kante because she never mentioned anyone's name??🤣"

@FootballStage_1 said:

"So these celebrities are really this broke?"

Naledi Aphiwe shares she misses Chris Brown

Briefly News previously reported that Singer Naledi Aphiwe has Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she misses American star Chris Brown. Naledi shared the same stage with Chris Brown when he toured South Africa last year.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

Naledi explained that she missed the singer so much that she was crying. Naledi Aphiwe went on to flex that the post was more of a reminder that she had met Chris Brown in real life than letting the world know that she misses him

