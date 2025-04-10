A defence lawyer in the Joslin Smith case maintained that her client was asleep when police took his confession

Advocate Nobahle Mkabayi used video evidence to show her client’s eyes closed while he was talking to the police

Judge Nathan Erasmus warned Mkabayi that her questions were misleading and not in line with the footage

Defence lawyer Nobahle Mkabayi maintained that her client was asleep while providing police with a confession. Image: Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE – Judge Nathan Erasmus has berated a defence lawyer in the Joslin Smith case for insisting that her client was asleep when the police took a statement from him.

Advocate Nobahle Mkabayi, the defence lawyer for Steveno van Rhyn, maintained that her client was asleep when the police took a confession from him.

The admissibility of the confession is being decided in a trial-within-a-trial phase of the case, as van Rhyn and Jacquin Appollis claimed they were tortured into giving a false confession to the police.

Judge says lawyer’s assertions are misleading

During proceedings on Thursday, 10 April, Mkabayi put to Captain Philip Seekooi that her client was asleep while his statement was being taken. Using portions of the video recording of the event in March 2024, Mkabayi focused on specific moments in which her client’s eyes were closed.

Many of those moments lasted between seven and 11 seconds. She also tried to put to the detective that van Rhyn was asleep during moments he could be seen and heard responding to Seekooi’s questions.

Judge Erasmus quickly shut down her assertions, saying that they were misleading and not in line with the footage. Erasmus then asked for more of the video to be played, saying that it was clear her client was awake.

He continued to remind her to take the clips in context and not focus in on a few seconds at a time to suit her narrative.

Advocate Nobahle Mkabayi is defending Steveno van Rhyn, one of the accused in the case of the disappearance of Joslin Smith. Image: Jaco Marais

Social media users unhappy with Mkabayi

It wasn’t just the judge who was tired of Mkabayi’s questions, as South Africans on social media trolled her online for some of her points in court.

Heather Krieger laughed:

“For 7 seconds. The judge is no fool🤣.”

Brenda Adams asked:

“What is this woman trying to prove? What doesn't she understand about wrapping up this case?”

Daniele Geldenhuys said:

“Mkabayi is dragging this case. How can you take a statement from a sleeping person? She's not right in her mind. That accused first said he fell from his friend’s bakkie.”

Vivienne Alexander Swartz questioned:

“Did he then sleep when he opened the bottle of water and drank it, or how does that work?”

Ruby Titus added:

“This lawyer is something else. I don't know how she interprets things or comes up with arguments.”

Lynray Martin said:

“What rubbish. Clearly, she didn't think before she made such a ridiculous statement. Embarrassing coming from a lawyer. Eish 🤣😂.”

Van Rhyn claims police provided him with false confession

Briefly News reported that van Rhyn claimed he was tortured by police into making a false confession.

Van Rhyn, who is one of the accused in the Joslin Smith trial, also claimed that police told him what to say.

Detective Dawid Johannes Fortuin denied the claims and questioned why van Rhyn didn't tell him if that was the case.

