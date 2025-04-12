Jacquin Appollis, one of the accused on trial for the disappearance of Joslin Smith, was cross-examined on 11 April 2025

Appollis took the stand a month after the trial into Joslin's disappearance began, and he admitted that he did not give correct time stamps

The prosecutor slammed him and South Africans called him a liar, accusing him of withholding the truth

The prosecutor questioned Jacquin Appollis's version of events. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY — Jacquin Appollis, one of the suspects on trial for Joslin Smith's disappearance, faced a gruelling cross-examination when he took the stand on 11 April 2025.

What did Jacquin Appollis say?

Appollis, also known as Boeta, testified on the fourth week of the trial. The Western Cape high court held a sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay. Boeta, his girlfriend and Joslin's mother Kelly and their accomplice Steveno van Rhyn, have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. They have been in custody since March 2024, a month after Joslin disappeared.

A trial within a trial is being held after Boeta and Van Rhyn accused members of the South African Police Service of torturing them to obtain a confession. When he began testifying, he said that four or five men assaulted him and detailed the manner of his alleged torture.

Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are part of a trial-within-a-trial. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Prosecutor cross-examines him

The state prosecutor, Advocate Zelda Swanepoel, questioned the veracity of Boeta's claim. TikTok account @justice_forthe_voiceless account shared a clip. Swanepoel questioned why he changed the claim that he was assaulted at 3pm three times. She asked him if he wanted to comment and he said "no comment." Swanepoel cautioned Boeta to tell the truth so that he would not be caught in a lie.

She said she will argue to the court that that what she was saying must be accepted. She asked him why he did not decide to change the time stamps. She also said if he spoke the truth, he wouldn't have to worry about changing to fit in with other accused. He then admitted that he made a mistake on the time. She replied that this was the third time he made a similar mistake.

Swanepoel points out discrepancies

Swanepoel then said his lawyer put it to the first SAPS witness, Captain Lombard, that a Xhosa man assaulted Boeta. Boeta agreed. She then said when Sergeant Fortuin was questioned, the defence lawyer put it to him that Xhosa and a coloured officers assaulted him. He said yes. She asked him why there was a discrepancy in the two claims.

He replied that it was three men who assaulted him. She then said it was put to Sergeant Fortuin that he went to the sangoma Makalima's house, but it was not put to Captain Lombard that he went to Makalima's house.

He said he did not understand the question. She then questioned whether he was at the Sea Border house where he was allegedly assaulted. She asked him why he didn't correct his counsel when she said that he was present at the Sea Border house when he wasn't.

View the TikTok video here:

