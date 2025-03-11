Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, sobbed uncontrollably on the sixth day of the trial into her daughter's disappearance

Her former employee testified that Kelly was a good mother and she assisted them with food when she worked as a domestic worker for her

The woman who wanted to adopt Joslin also said Kelly had a good relationship with Joslin, and Kelly broke down in tears

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Kelly broke down in tears. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, wept during the sixth day of the trial into Joslin Smith's disappearance. This was after her former employee praised her motherhood and relationship with Joslin.

What happened in court?

Carlin Zeegers testified as one of the witnesses in Joslin's trial. Kelly, Jacquin Appollis and Stevano van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. They were arrested a month after Joslin disappeared and have been in prison since.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zeegers took the stand and remarked that Kelly was a good mother. Kelly worked for her on occasion as a domestic worker. She received nonfinancial support from Zeegers like getting food for her and her children. She would also earn money for domestic work done in the house. She said Kelly raised her children well and said she felt sorry for her.

Natasha Andrews, the woman who wanted to adopt Joslin, said Kelly had a good relationship with her children, including Joslin. She said she had known Kelly for two decades and wanted to adopt Joslin because she believed she could [provide her a better life.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's trial

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page were not convinced.

Edith Mulder said:

"A good mother does not use drugs and leave her children to roam alone."

Joyce Ford said:

"Any mother would be beside herself with anxiety by now."

Sue Webster said:

"A good mother does not use drugs and lets their kids walk around."

Lebohang V Miya said:

"Negligence is a word that best describes her actions."

Rose Bud Petal said:

"She must be hypnotized so that the truth will prevail."

Suspect accuses Gayton McKenzie in Joslin Smith trial

In a related article, Briefly News reported that van Rhyn accused the Patriotic Alliance president, Gayton McKenzie, of taking him to the police station forcefully. He was allegedly dragged to the cop shop shortly after Joslin went missing.

Van Rhyn said a manfetched him and told him that he was going to the police station with him. After driving for a short distance, he was put in another car, where he saw Gayton McKenzie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News