As Joslin Smith's case continues, the defence attorney of one of the suspects accused Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie of forcefully arresting him

Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis and Stevano van Rhyn are on trial for Joslin Smith's disappearance

Van Rhyn's lawyer said McKenzie did not introduce himself and took van Rhyn without his consent to the police station

Stevano van Rhyn claims Gayton McKenzie forcefully took him to the cop shop. Images: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has been implicated in Joslin Smith's disappearance trial. One of the suspect's defence lawyers accused him on 10 March 2025 of escorting her client against his will.

What happened during the testimony?

Advocate Nobahle Mkabayi interrogated South African Police Service constable Refilwe Sekhobe. Sekhobe testified at the Western Cape High Court sitting in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay. Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Stevano Van Rhyn are on trial for Joslin's disappearance. They are facing kidnapping and human trafficking charges. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment.

Mkabayi, representing van Rhyn, said that her client was not brought to the police station during the investigation of his own free will. Instead, Gayton McKenzie took him to the police station on 29 February. She said van Rhyn was sitting at his house when a commotion outside drew his attention.

A man in a grey car accosted him and sid he was accompanying him to the police station. After passing Vraagom Street, van Rhyn alleges that he entered an orange double-cab bakkie where he saw McKenzie. the case continues.

How involved is Gayton McKenzie in the case?

McKenzie has been involved in Joslin's disappearance since the beginning. Days after she disappeared, McKenzie hosted a mass prayer session in the community for her return.

He then shared the news on his Facebook page in May that a fifth suspect had been arrested. The police denied his claims. The Democratic Alliance accused him of interfering with the case, and he defended himself.

Gayton McKenzie is roped into Joslin Smith's disappearance. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's trial

Joslin Smith's trial began on 3 March 2025 at the Western Cape High Court sitting at the multipurpose centre in Saldanha Bay, and the suspects pleaded not guilty

One of the witnesses revealed to the court that Kelly and Appollis's conduct during the investigation into Joslin's disappearance

An officer who was one of the first to respond to the disappearance accused the three suspects of lying to the police during the investigation

What you need to know about Joslin's disappearance

McKenzie promised to establish Joslin Smith Foundation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie defended his salary after he pledged to use his salary to establish a Joslin Smith Foundation, months after her disappearance. He pledged after he was sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

He promised to contribute his entire salary to the foundation's establishment. This was after he initially offered a R1 million reward for information that could lead to Joslin's whereabouts.

