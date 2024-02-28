Kelly Smith, Joslin's mother, claimed that the police had to protect her from an angry mob that wanted to attack her and her boyfriend

Smith alleged that this happened after the police suspended Joslin's search and they wanted to harm her

Kelly said the police put them in the police station to keep them from falling into the community's hands

Kelly Smith said the community blames her for her child's disappearance. Images: @newsnexussa/TikTok and @ClaudetteGGibs1/X

WESTERN CAPE– Kelly Smith, Joslin's mother, claimed that the community tried to get their hands on him and her and accused them of being involved in Joslin's disappearance after the South African Police Service suspended Joslin's search.

Kelly Smith allegedly almost attacked

According to Eyewitness News, Kelly claimed that an angry mob allegedly blamed her for her child's disappearance. This was after tensions in the Middelpos community escalated after the police called the search off temporarily, and the community was unhappy. It's believed that a mob allegedly threatened to harm Smith and her boyfriend, and the police allegedly escorted them to the police station.

What you need to know about Joslin Smitbh's disappearance

Joslin Smith disappeared in mid-February, and the Saldanha Bay mayor announced a R20,000 reward for information relating to her disappearance

Kelly Smith's boyfriend spoke up and said that although he feels responsible, he asserted that he was not involved

Her search was suspended, and South Africans became anxious

Netizens weigh in on alleged mob attack

South Africans on Facebook shared what they thought about the alleged incidents.

Megan Hall said:

"I pray for Joslin's siblings as well."

Jenny Berry opined:

"I think the community knows a lot more than we do."

Chris Vd Valt asked:

"Where was this man at the time? What was he doing?"

Belinda Els demanded:

"And who was supposed to protect your daughter?"

Maureen Swift:

"Will we have results regarding the polygraph test that was done at 9am?"

