Netizens are rallying behind Joslin Smith, who went missing a week ago in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape

She went missing after she was left with her mother's boyfriend, and the mayor of Saldanha Bay said R20,000 has been made available for information about her whereabouts

Netizens prayed for her safety and wished that she be returned to her mother

South Africans prayed for the return of Joslin Smith. Images: @ClaudetteGGibs1/Twitter and allanswart/Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE– The mayor of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape said that a R20,000 reward has been made available for information which could lead to the discovery of Joslin Smith, who went missing.

Saldanha Bay mayor offers reward for missing child

According to Daily Voice, Mayor Andre Truter said that R20 000 is being offered for any information that could help the South African Police Service locate Smith. This was after Smith went missing last week, Monday, 19 February, from her home in Diazville. Her mother, Kelly, said she left her child with her boyfriend and went to work. Upon her return home, she found that her child and her boyfriend were not there.

When the boyfriend returned home, he revealed he did not know where Joslin was. The community of Saldanha Bay, including the mayor and the police, started looking for her and any information about her disappearance is welcomed. Anyone with information can contact Segreant Millstine from Vredenburg FCS at 079 879 8588 or use the Crime Stop number.

Netizens pray for her safety

Netizens commenting on @ClaudetteGGibs1's tweet prayed for her safety.

Nana still wears a mask said:

"Hoping she will come home soon."

Faith D added:

"My heart hurts. I worry all the time about this happening. Prayers for her."

IowaCaptive remarked:

"Oh goodness. Praying for this precious child's safe return."

Keshia Africa, Miss Sunshine wrote:

"This Joslin Smith story is sitting on my chest."

Dineo said:

"May God watch over her. Oh, Lord! Strength to her family."

