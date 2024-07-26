Gogo Skhotheni underwent 360 liposuction surgery and a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) in Turkey

On Instagram, the DJ and traditional healer showed off her new banging body after the surgeries

The star's supporters are loving her new body and many marvelled at her transparency

Gogo Skhotheni shared a video in which she opened up about feeling nervous before her three body transformation surgeries. The star did not shy away from sharing with her fans what she got up to in Turkey, and she looks absolutely stunning.

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she underwent 360 Liposuction Surgery and a BBL. @gogo_skhotheni

Socialite Gogo Skhotheni has a stunning new figure

Gogo Skhotheni travelled to Turkey for a massive body transformation. She visited Dr. Murat Diyarbakırlıoğlu's clinic in Turkey, where she underwent 360 liposuction surgery and a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) as well as a tummy tuck.

In the spirit of transparency, Gogo Skhotheni shared a video in which she opened up about feeling nervous but stated that the doctor assured her that she would be safe.

Skhotheni mentioned that she had issues with certain parts of her body, and so she took the decision to have surgery done.

This was Gogo Skhotheni before the surgery.

Gogo Skhotheni's new figure stuns Mzansi

After her surgery in June, Skhotheni, real name Patricia, took to Instagram, where she showed off her new banging body after the surgeries.

It is safe to say that the fans love her new body, and many marvelled at how open and honest she was about the entire journey.

aluthanazo said:

"Wow, man. You look good."

buciey__holngwa added:

"My gorgeous gorgeous lady."

lollie_mahashe gushed:

"You look gorgeous. So clean."

bongekilenene mentioned:

"The hair! The body! Stunning."

