Former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco recently flaunted her stunning physique in recent pictures

The businesswoman received praise from her fans, who are gaining weight loss inspiration from her

LaConco, real name Nonkanyiso Conco, has always been vocal about her weight loss journey

LaConco has once again shown people how it's done. The businesswoman posted two pictures, and fans could not help but notice her snatched body.

LaConco recently stunned fans with her stunning physique. Image: @la_conco

Source: Instagram

Reality star LaConco stuns with new images

The former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco recently took to X to flaunt her stunning physique. The media personality wore a flowy blue and white dress, accentuating her waist.

LaConco, whose real name is Nonkanyiso Conco, has always been vocal about her weight loss journey. In her pictures, she has a neat braid and wears minimal jewellery.

LaConco debunks BBL rumours

The star debunked rumours of a Brazillian bottom lift, which swirled online after people saw her weight transformation.

However, LaConco admitted that she did colon hydrotherapy to aid her journey, as well as liposuction.

"I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo."

LaConco, however, cautioned women into assuming that she achieved her body overnight. She stated that liposuction was her last resort, which resulted in her weight loss.

Mzansi praises LaConco

Reacting to the posts, Mzansi lauded LaConco for being consistent in her weight loss journey.

@ntombenhle_zuma:

"My Gorgeous Stunningly Lovely babe!"

@Khamlana:

"Are you really single Conco wam?"

@BabaCleopatra:

"The name is beautiful, and its meaning is priceless. You look gorgeous, mama."

@Nomonde15577302:

"Blackberry, is that you? You're so bold and beautiful momma."

