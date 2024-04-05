A South African TikTok user, @thickestmonkey, uploaded a video sparking online debate

The now-viral video shows her shaving off her entire eyebrows with a disposable razor

Some viewers found the bold move humorous and compared her to singer Doja Cat who has a similar look

A woman caused a stir by posting a video of herself shaving off her entire eyebrows. Image: @thickestmonkey

Source: TikTok

A woman had South African netizens disturbed after sharing footage of shaving off her eyebrows.

Woman get rid of her brows

A TikTok video by @thickestmonkey shows her using a disposable razor blade to shave off her eyebrows.

She is seen taking her time as she removes her stunning natural brows until she is left with none. Satisfied with her final look, the young woman is seen giggling in an unsettling manner.

"Ran out of bleach for my eyebrows So I got rid of them ," @thickestmonkey said.

Watch the video below:

Weel, this babe is willing to try something new and different with her appearance, even if it might not be for everyone.

SA divided over woman's shaved eyebrows

Many netizens responded to the video with shock and humour at the bold and unconventional decision to shave her brows.

Others made fun of her appearance, even comparing her to Doja Cat, who had also done the same.

itsYaro_ commented:

"No you’re terrifying."

khwezi_11 commented:

"Uyabonakala umuntu owa vaccinate.a."

unknown replied:

"Muniken impepho maybe ukhishwa idlozi."

Asiphe Ntozini commented:

"Uthini manimkhuza?"

Nelly.Neli asked:

"Nikhona???"

commented:

"All fun and games until they don’t grow back☹️."

Chelley V responded:

"Shaving in EVERY direction is DIABOLICAL ."

Mauria said:

"Okk Doja Cat."

Fearless woman transforms eyebrows with hair relaxer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman decided to relax both her eyebrows and hair simultaneously.

She encouraged her followers to give it a try but cautioned them only to keep it on the eyebrows for one minute.

Many were stunned by her bravery, considering the potential dangers of relaxers with harmful chemicals that can cause burns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News