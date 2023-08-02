A brave woman relaxed her eyebrows despite the potential risk of burning her skin with the cream

The video got TikTok users curious, as they eagerly awaited the results of the daring experiment with the hair relaxer

The content creator's boldness paid off, with the video going viral and clocking an impressive 2.1 million views

A video of a woman relaxing her hair and eyebrows became a viral hit. Image: @yourhaircatalogue

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to relax both her eyebrows and hair simultaneously.

Woman shares unconventional beauty hack

She encouraged her followers to give it a try but cautioned them to only keep it on the eyebrows for one minute.

Many were stunned by her bravery, considering the potential dangers of relaxers with harmful chemicals that can cause burns.

Curiosity drove people to see the final results, but the content creator left them in suspense, teasing a potential part 2.

Other fearless women also shared their experiences with relaxing their brows in the past.

Woman relaxing her brows becomes viral sensation

The video posted by @yourhaircatalogue turned out to be a massive success, garnering an impressive 2.1 million views.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers beg for part 2 of relaxing video

@leelybae suggested:

"Do the lashes. I want to see something. "

@arhdjowaaa posted:

"The results, please. "

@sharon_pearl commented:

"I thought I was the only one that relax the brows."

@dwoaadomaa7799 shared:

"I always do that every two weeks and my brows are very nice."

@cocojennie added:

"I do relax my brows too, for a long time now I’ve known about this.

@tshengzo asked:

"Are you not afraid of going blind? Mmm, one mistake I see problems."

@makahlehle00 posted:

"I wanna see the results."

@goodness-dzimba said:

"I did that once, weh the itching. "

Source: Briefly News