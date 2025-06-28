A viral video on Facebook showed a hilarious moment at a KFC when a man showed up with a unique mode of transport

The man wanted to get food as soon as possible, and he opted for a drive-thru, even though he wasn't driving a car

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the video of the man who hilariously presented himself at the KFC drive-thru

South Africans were captivated by a funnny sighting at a local KFC drive-thru. In the video, a man came to use a drive-thru with a vehicle more popular in historical times.

The clip received thousands of likes on Facebook from amused netizens. People commented on the man's antics at a local KFC.

In a video posted on Facebook by Blobber, a man in a video pulled into the KFC drive-thru with a horse. The KFC customer came to a drive-thru, with a horse and wagon and spoke to the attendant. He collected his order and carefully placed it under a crate on his wagon before politely waving to the man recording him.

Kid excited over KFC

KFC lovers were in stitches over a young girl who shared her reaction to getting a treat from the fast food restaurant. In a video, the kid was raving about her new sister's boyfriend, who got her something yummy from KFC. Many people thought the kid had a reasonable reaction to getting KFC as a gift

In another Briefly News story, a woman went to KFC with her man, unaware that her life was about to change. The lady's partner was surprised when he got down on his knees and proposed. She reacted emotionally, delighted that he proposed the question. The video went viral as people started noticing that the woman reciprocated the man's gesture to propose by kneeling with him.

South Africans amused by donkey KFC drive-thru

Many people thought the video of the man using the KFC drive-thru with his horse was hilarious. Netizens commented that the man's drive-through vehicle was hilarious.

Charma Bouyy Modise said:

"He's wearing his matric jacket😓"

Lufefe Tsikila wrote:

"He went to the drive-thru with his karri yama donki 😂"

Thalente Thabani joked:

"How much horsepower does that car have😁"

Victoria Tshabangu added:

"Ride thru."

Mastermind Dabisa gushed:

"I love my country, it doesn't get any better than South Africa."

Koshmar Dolor was amused:

"KFC from Lesotho."

Nkosenhle Jabu Zondi applauded:

"Dis man is original not fake."

