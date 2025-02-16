A couple made a spectacle at a local KFC with their one-of-a-kind proposal, which went viral on TikTok

The lovebirds had all eyes on them as they shared a special moment at the popular fried chicken spot

Netizens had many questions about the couple's romantic moment at KFC, as they noticed their unusual dynamic

KFC became a place if once once more. One man and woman attracted attention after sharing a romantic moment.

A woman went viral for getting on her knees during a KFC proposal.

Online users were fascinated by the couple's KFC date. Peeps left hundreds of comments about the lovers.

Lovers propose at KFC

A TikTok video shows a couple getting engaged at KFC. the woman in the clip wore a red dress and was kneeling during their public engagement. The clip went viral as people noticed the man was also kneeling while holding his hand out for her to place the ring on his finger. The lady cried when they showed off their rings. Watch the video below:

SA puzzled by KFC proposal

Netizens commented, wondering who proposed after seeing the man hold out his hand for the ring. Many cracked jokes about the KFC engagement as they assumed the woman proposed to the man. Read the comments below:

Online users had a lot to say after seeing a woman kneeling during her engagement at KFC.

user462343759867 said:

"True definition of every knee shall bow😭"

agobakwe.🍃🐉 commented:

"The way he is balancing his hand?!😭🤣"

_umazwanesnz admitted:

"I’ve never been so confused 😭"

lillianna joked:

"The turns have tabled😂😭"

Jojo remarked:

"KFC is always busy 😭😂"

Marymkomazi@gmail.com shared her experience:

"I proposed to him and he proposed me on Valentine's da, seven years now and I am happily married🥰"

