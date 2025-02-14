A lady in Mzansi went above and beyond to make her colleagues' day for Valentine's Day

The hun's sweet gesture was captured on camera and the TikTok video went viral online

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

One woman's heartwarming gesture took place in the office as she took it upon herself to spread love and kindness by gifting her colleagues on Valentine's Day.

A lady in South Africa showered her colleagues with gifts for Valentine’s Day. Image: @nomcebodorah

Source: TikTok

Woman gifts her colleagues for V-Day

The stunner shared the video on TikTok under the handle @nomcebodorah where she can be seen handing out P.S. Chocolate.

@nomcebodorah's move quickly caught the attention of her coworkers who were touched by the thoughtful gift which, brightened the workday. While taking to her caption @nomcebodorah showed her colleagues appreciation.

"To the most amazing human beings JAYD Freight ever had."

Her Valentine's Day gifts not only lifted spirits in the office but also sparked a wave of appreciation online among social media users reminding everyone of the importance of kindness and the simple act of showing gratitude to those around us.

Take a look at the wholesome video below:

SA loves the woman's grand gestures

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to rave over the lady's gesture towards her coworkers.

@ThabanetripleR said:

"May every working environment be blessed with such souls who appreciate their co-workers hle."

Cutest.dollface expressed:

"I'm here for the guy who clapped his hands first."

BONGANI REC added:

"Remain blessed and may your pocket never go dry."

Prof Wesley Deeds wrote:

"That's a token of appreciation and love that's very kind of you."

Tshegofatso Magopan commented:

"This is so beautiful."

Ladybee🇿🇦 replied:

"That's so sweet of you my sister. Spread the love."

Source: Briefly News