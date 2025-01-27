One gentleman left South Africans in their feelings over his heartwarming initiative that touched many

The TikTok video sparked a buzz on the internet and it went viral online gathering loads of views

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

A man has warmed the hearts of many people across the country over his grand gesture to his bae.

A man sneakily slipped cash into his bae's wallet in a TikTok video. Image: @bongani_mbonga

Source: TikTok

Man sneakily sneaks cash into bae's wallet

The gent was captured in a video which was posted by social media user @bongani_mbonga where he sneaked cash into his partner's wallet.

The clip, shared on TikTok, quickly went viral as Mzansi netizens applauded his thoughtful and romantic gesture.

@bongani_mbonga's video shows the man discreetly tucking money into his bae's wallet after removing the little cash she had in her purse while she wasn’t looking. He placed into the woman's wallet a stack of cash. His subtle yet meaningful act of love had many people swooning and praising him for taking care of his partner in such a sweet way.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of the man's gesture

People in Mzansi loved the man's initiative, and many flocked to the comments section to rave over his act of love while some shared their opinions.

Whampelz said:

"May God bless me with a man like this."

Shela Motloutsi wrote:

"May this kind of relationship locate me."

Gladys Ndlovu commented:

"Wow, she is very lucky to have you."

Rebaone Ntsimane expressed:

"He's still gonna cheat and say you don't give her time you are always at work."

Tnhndzl Dube replied:

"I also want to be located by this kind of love."

