One gent went above and beyond all in the name of love for his hun in a video making rounds online

The guy's grand gesture sparked amusement among social media users and the TikTok clip went viral

Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at the couple's antics as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes

A playful yet cheeky moment between a young couple in Mzansi has gone viral on social media, leaving South Africans in stitches.

A lady amused South Africans after she made her bae walk in socks while she wore his shoes in the mall. Image: @nonny_muji

Source: TikTok

Hun makes bae walk in socks while she rocks his shoes

The footage which was posted by TikTok user @nonny_muji on the platform shows the woman walking around a mall confidently rocking her man’s shoes, while he is left to walk in his socks.

This comes after the babe's sudden decision to swap footwear as she was wearing high heels which may have caused her fit to hurt hence the exchange of shoes happened between the two. Despite the obvious discomfort of walking in socks, the gent goes along with it, while his hun flaunts his massive shoes with pride.

@nonny_muji's video left many people amused as it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the funny clip of the couple walking in the mall below:

Mzansi is amused by the couple's content

The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Ontha said:

"His shoes looks like a size 10 on you."

Black Child shared:

"I once wore All-star, and he was wearing pushin'. I was walking like I wanna catch a chicken nd the way he was so unbothered."

Lesgosego expressed:

"My man would never why wear heels at the mall kanti nawe."

Okadlamini0505 could relate:

"My husband does this too."

Trinityy replied:

"I've officially found motivation not to be single next time."

Nicky_deemua was amused:

"I had to watch the video twice to realize."

