One gent became the talk of the town after a video of him surfaced on social media with one of the members of the Big Five

Briefly News takes a look at how to act when faced with a lion and how one could protect themselves

People reacted as they flooded the comments section to share their opinions on the man's interaction with the wild animal

A dramatic and heart-stopping moment between a man and a lion's wild encounter went viral on social media.

A lion tackled a man in a shocking video that left many people in South Africa stunned. Image: Sirgathelioness/ Instagram and NimTree.com/Getty Images

Man tackled by 'excited' lion in video

The heart-wrenching clip shared by the Sirgathelioness on Facebook shows the man being knocked to the ground by the powerful predator. According to the man in the video, the lion is believed to be "excited" rather than aggressive as she approached the guy.

Sirgathelioness shared with his viewers that he had to learn to master to open the door at the right time, or else the wild animal would come running at full speed.

"She’ll come charging in with so much speed that I could actually get hurt. She always knocks me over, and while it might look dramatic, it’s all soft sand, so it’s never as bad as it seems."

The man also mentioned how he is aware of the size of the lion by saying the following:

"That said, I’m very aware of her size and weight—this “stunt” isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s something I’ve grown used to. Sirga’s energy and excitement remind me every day just how much of an enthusiastic and playful cat she is!"

The video had tongues wagging online, sparking a massive debate on wildlife. It went on to generate loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

What to do when faced with a lion

Cyber Tracker suggest the following when faced with a lion by stressing that one should avoid running as they will charge and kill you. The site also mentions that it is important to stand still and slowly back away and don't scream.

It also added that male lions usually avoid confrontation, while females with young may be more aggressive. Females may charge at close range.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts with mixed emotions

The online community was stunned as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mr_orium said:

"Lioness always stay aggressive."

Gerryreyna gushed over the lion:

"This is so beautiful. I am living this vicariously through you. My heart is full."

Jennyfreakingwilliamson wrote:

"This is the wholesome Internet content I need."

Teaesquivel commented:

"Omg I almost had a heart attack."

Iangowlanduk1 shared:

"Brilliant affection she has for you. Just think if she was on the landing on top of the stairs and dad opened the door!"

A lion attacked a man in a shocking video that stunned many people in South Africa. Image: Jami Tarris

Man's Interaction with Lions

It is not every day that one sees a lion befriending a human, but this man proved the contrary after visiting a lion.

