One gentleman showed people that he is best friends with a lion by sharing a clip of him hugging his animal friend

The TikTok video went viral as people were amazed by how the man interacted with one of the Big Five

The online community flocked to the comments to react to the clip, as they could not believe how friendly the lion was

A video of a man with his lion friend has set the internet ablaze with their incredible bond that left peeps speechless.

A beautiful reunion between a South African man and a lion in a TikTok video. Image:@shekinah_za

Source: TikTok

Man pays a visit to his lion friend

It is not every day that one sees a lion befriend a human, but this man proved the contrary after he went to visit a lion named Noah at Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge in Limpopo. The video of the pair has gathered over 862 K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the elderly man can be seen opening a wooden gate to where Noah was being kept. Once he got in, there was a black fence, he knelt down and called upon the lion.

Once the lion heard the sound of the gentleman's voice, the wild animal ran so quickly to hug the man. Noah's lion friend followed along and hugged the man, too.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The adorable video of the man and his lion friends left online users in awe.

Watch the video below:

Online users were baffled by their friendship

Many people are afraid of wild animals, but the video of the man with his lion friends left social media users gushing over the remarkable bond that they share.

Marlene Morrison said:

"You are so blessed. I would love to work with animals... Animals are more grateful than people, and their love is unconditional."

It'sReecy wrote:

"This is so precious."

Debbie Ingenito shared:

"What a special connection."

Yippee commented:

"Wow, that’s so beautiful."

RuthandBoaz added:

"Wow, that is so awesome. It's a beautiful lion, like the name."

Man raised African lion since it was cub, shares viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously on a wildlife enthusiast who made a compilation of the big cat growing up since it was a cub. He named the lion George, and they are best friends.

The guy in the viral video had hearts melting over his cute display with the wild animal. People in the comments could not stop raving about seeing his relationship with the beast. Some TikTok posts by @shandorlarenty got attention on social media for showing his life with a lion. The man said he had cared for George since he was a cub.

Source: Briefly News