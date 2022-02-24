A video of a man and his friendly lion embracing each other and displaying pure love and affection has gone viral on TikTok

Val Gruener and Sirga the lioness have an unbreakable bond that is easily seen through their loving 'hug'

The clip shared on TikTok by Val has gained tons of responses from cyber citizens, ranging from surprise to disbelief

@sirgathelioness on TikTok shared an adorable video of himself and his large cat close to his heart. In the clip, Val Gruener opens the gate of an enclosure and a massive lioness jumps on him, taking him to the ground.

The powerful animal sits on top of Val as she rubs her large head on him in an affectionate manner. Known as Sirga, the loveable lion shares all the warmth and care she can with Val as she flops on her back to give him some cuddles.

The video comes to an abrupt end with Sirga laying on top of Val whilst wriggling around on her back. Social media users were in awe of the relationship shared by Val and Sirga and many asked questions about their bond.

Val Gruener took to social media to share how excited Sirga the lioness was for her walk. Image: @sirgathelioness

Social media users were in awe of Sirga

@gemmastiktok0 hilariously wrote:

"My toxic trait is thinking I can do this to any wild animal because they can sense how much I love them."

@SPaten said:

"Really cool, but also very terrifying at the same time."

@leonab1111 shared:

"That must be one of the most incredible feelings."

@Kenna Pierce Schafer commented:

"Food tastes better when you tenderise it first."

@Alexis Kellen added:

"And now I want to snuggle a lion. Thanks for that."

Stunning video shows moment man came face to face with lion he rescued 7 years before, it jumped on him

In more news about people and lions, Briefly News previously reported that a man ran into two lions he had saved seven years previously in an unbelievable fashion. Kevin Richardson, who owns a lion park in South Africa, took the risk of meeting the lions for the first time after many years to ascertain if they'd remember him.

Kevin had come to the lions' aid when they were rejected as cubs by the mommy lion. He was said to have approached the cubs and taken them to his facility where they were cared for. In a YouTube video on Go Pro VR BTS recording the priceless moment, Kevin found the lions named Meg and Ammy in a river and approached them.

He called out the name of one of them while moving in the water. In an instant flash, the lion seemed to recognise the voice of its rescuer and jumped on him. The wild cat then followed it up with kisses and hugs.

