A TikTok user shared security camera footage of her being accosted by an unknown man who attempted to rob her

The young woman managed to fight him off before running away and revealed that she is grateful to have survived the attack

The 40-second clip of the assailant attacking her has raised concerns for many social media users who were also grateful that she made it out alive

TikTok user @diamondxx0_ shared a scary clip of an attempted mugging she fell victim to. The young influencer posted the 40-second video online, sharing that she almost lost her life and was grateful to have survived.

In the clip, a man is seen walking behind @diamondxx0_ before putting her into a headlock. She manages to move away from him and starts to walk off before he grabs her arm and attempts to pull her back.

@diamondxx0_ puts up a fight by dropping her weight on the floor. The assailant pulls her up on her feet before she drops again and pulls him toward her. He seemingly gives up and walks away as she runs off in the opposite direction.

This woman managed to escape an assailant unharmed and shared the experience online.

Source: UGC

Cyber citizens are shocked at the worrying video

@T O R I shared:

"They say statically, you have 15 secs to get away, after those 15 secs, your odds decrease enormously. Yell, fight, do whatever is necessary. Get away."

@DebbThaDoll asked:

"Was he waiting for someone to come?"

@Crime and Candles wrote:

"This has to be so scary and traumatizing. I’m so glad you’re ok!"

@purple Sunflower commented:

"You did amazing! You dropped your weight and made it hard for him to carry you! So sorry this happened but you did amazing!"

@Ian Centrone added:

"That’s beyond terrifying. So happy you fought back and escaped and I hope you’re able to heal quickly."

Man stops robbery tsotsi in his tracks, Mzansi praises local hero for bringing the criminal to book

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that an upstanding citizen Baba Sebolao (@SebolaoBaba) recently took to social media to share how he was able to stop a criminal in his tracks.

He shared the Twitter post on Friday, 28 January, with a photo of the alleged robbery culprit whom he had managed to catch and hand over to the police. Along with the post, he shared a descriptive caption which read:

“Today I managed to rescue a sister who was robbed an iPad by this gentleman sitting on the ground. We called the police, who came after 2hours. The guy is behind bars and sister received her iPad."

