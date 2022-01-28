A social media user identified as Baba Sebolao (@SebolaoBaba) shared a post about how he stopped a robbery criminal

In the tweet the man reveals how he rescued a woman who was allegedly robbed of her iPad by the tsosti

The problematic thief was caught and handed over to the police and the woman got her stolen device back

An upstanding citizen Baba Sebolao (@SebolaoBaba) recently took to social media to share how he was able to stop a criminal in his tracks.

A man took to social media to share how he caught a criminal who had stolen an iPad. Image: @SebolaoBaba / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared the Twitter post on Friday, 28 January with a photo of the alleged robbery culprit whom he had managed to catch and hand over to the police.

“Today I managed to rescue a sister who was robbed an iPad by this gentleman sitting on the ground. We called the police, who came after 2hours. The guy is behind bars and sister received her iPad,” he said in the tweet.

Several online users lauded Sebolao on his bravery and proactive role in restoring justice. Check out some of their comments on the tweet:

@_TheRuleOfLaw replied:

“Wow! That's wonderful of you, thank you brother. I think it's our duty as men to protect the vulnerable in society, I really wish you could multiply, cos we need more of you, again thank you.”

@RMohlabi commented:

“Nice, I would also show my face to let people see and know that I was helping. Just to feel good.”

@tngobz said:

“That man looks like he just finished a loose draw. Why nkare you had a meeting with him and not a beating? He was supposed to be properly marinated in the 2 hours it took the cops to show up. You were supposed to hand him over a le nice and tender. A kwele go kwishisha maan.”

@CalvinPhiri8 wrote:

“Police would have released him with the notion that he was abused.”

@mandlahlatshwa5 commented:

“Very good job as an active citizenship, this is dangerous but it be done after all. But respect people identity in the future by covering their faces even @SAPoliceService are doing it you can only reveal an identity after they appeared in court.”

@LHP_27 reacted:

“Well done…but that’s not a gentleman…he’s rough.”

