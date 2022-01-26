Somizi shared a hilarious video detailing his fear for the Johannesburg city centre on Monday, claiming that walking through the Kruger National Park felt safer than the spot

In his caption, the media personality asked if anyone could relate to his phobia, which resulted in a slew of hilarious responses from his followers

While some simply affirmed Somizi's fears of the CBD, others went all-out and shared some of the wild experiences they’ve had while in that area

Somizi took to Instagram on Monday to confess his fear of drawing attention to himself in Johannesburg’s CBD. He explained that even though he grew up frequenting the crime-ridden area, he can’t get used to what it’s become.

Somizi's confession about being scared of the CBD area in Joburg resulted in hilarious stories from his followers. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The media personality even hid his flashy belongings in the back of his car to protect himself from danger while filming. The icing on the cake was Somizi saying that he’d feel safer strolling with wildlife from Kruger National Park than he does in the city centre.

Somizi’s caption blatantly questioned whether he was the only person who is terrified of the area. His fans and followers took that as an opportunity to let him know that he is not alone and even shared some of their scary incidents from there.

@khaya_dladla affirmed:

“Joburg CBD is an extreme sport friend….. terrified is the order of every second spent thereby”

@lerato_sabisa wrote:

“Just this morning a guy was mugged right in front of me at gunpoint, last October I was mugged. I'm terrified of the place but I have no choice.”

@misschaz_ detailed:

“I once went to fetch uAunty at MTN taxi Rank. Jesus, this guy had a gun sitting on his waist strap casually. I wanted to cry”

@____felly said:

“I never used to be scared till they snatched my Brazilian wig... Still traumatized”

@tsholofelogca advised:

“Watch out for your sunglasses they will be snatched as well”

@nthabs5 added

“Iyooo you are not alone, be careful they sometimes knock on windows and ask you to open the boot. I used to work in cbd and they would do that to some motorists...Be safe”

Somizi spotlights hidden mental health struggles and encourages men to open up

In more stories concerning Somizi, Briefly News recently reported that he was one of the many celebs to address Patrick Shai’s passing and he took the opportunity to spread some wisdom. The entertainer denounced cyberbullying while motivating more men to seek help for their issues.

Somgaga started his message by noting the deaths of Patrick Shai, Regina King’s son, Ian, and Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane. He said that the recent passings reminded him that we are not truly sure of what others are going through, saying:

“We live in a generation of happy pictures, sad hearts and dark places and it's really sad.”

He continued, acknowledging the commonality of suppressing negative emotions among men, urging it to stop. Somizi also condemned online bullying, citing it as one of the leading causes for people harming themselves.

