There have been a growing number of reports of people accepting their spiritual callings these days and a significant wave of new DJs have made their mark too, and Tswyza has taken notice

The actor and TV presenter took to his social media to offer peeps some poetic advice regarding the influx of spiritual callings, asking them to exercise causing before jumping to conclusions

Tswyza’s fans showed that they shared his sentiments in his comments and revealed that they had been waiting for someone to finally call the phenomenon out

Tswyza took to his Instagram to make a rhyming observation about the slew of people choosing careers as DJs or sangomas on Friday. It seems his hot take has been on many people’s minds as many netizens echoed his remarks in the comments.

Kope “Tswyza” Makgae is sceptical of the number of people turning to their spiritual callings or DJing for work. Image: @twyza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Tswyza pointed out that most Mzansi natives have leaned on the two career paths as if they were the only jobs available in the country. He further warned peeps to exercise caution before jumping to practice as sangomas, saying:

“Yeah, sometimes you are enlightened, anxious, paranoid, and you feel like things keep falling. I'm not saying you don't have a gift, but it doesn't mean you have a calling."

He added:

"We all have a spiritual inclination, right, so that's what amazes me. Sometimes you don't have a calling, you are just crazy."

Netizens applauded him in the comments for being brave enough to say what they were thinking for some time. Take a look at some of the affirming responses they shared after seeing his video below.

@refiloe_makoane said:

“Just yesterday I asked myself if all these media personalities happen to have a calling, so basically madlozi arata (ancestors love) fame”

@paulmaleke wrote:

“This is like an AD paid by amadlozi and it’s well-executed. If someone doesn't stop this hype they will also get confused.”

@tkphilanthropist added:

“Someone had to say it”

@andy_njoms agreed:

“True man and I'm bothered by this act”

@mdakalee inquired:

“Say it louder, please”

@refentse__ledwaba noted:

“One thing about you, you’ll spit nothing but facts, and occasional bars lol.”

