South African online users have caused a stir on social media after participating in the new #ConfessionChallenge

The trending challenge has sparked users to air some of their deepest secrets and stories online and unlike a soap opera, the drama is real

The responses from peeps on Twitter have been both juicy and funny as they share previously unknown details about themselves

A new social media challenge has exposed online users in a new light as they share some of the deepest secrets using the hashtag #ConfessionChallege.

South Africans jumped on the #ConfessionChallenge to reveal some of their best-kept secrets. Image: Stock Image / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The challenge has seen users disclose some interesting (and even a little concerning) details about themselves on Twitter.

In true Mzansi New Age culture, a lot of people have found the concept quite funny and have been kept entertained by stories and confessions that are both secretly relatable and hilariously far-fetched.

One person said he low-key swears at people who ignore him when he greets them while another sought advice from his followers after confessing that he is still in love with his ex after four years since breaking up.

Mzansi reveals the skeletons in their closet

Check out more interesting confessions from peeps on Twitter using #ConfessionChallenge:

@thirsty_sphe wrote:

“I'm 24 and I've been a stepfather to 3 beautiful girls for 4 years now, she's now finally pregnant with my first-born. I love them so much.”

@matthewmaseko reacted:

“Me and my partner paid 50/50 for our lobola, wedding and honeymoon as I was broke then. Our parents don't know that. This is 5 years ago and still together very strong. Having two kids now.”

@Bhut_Lullo said:

“I once got robbed, weak weak weak. They had no gun, no threat. I think they used muti.”

@ZintleDiko reacted:

“I'm short tempered. I get pissed off easily. I get annoyed easily. I love being loved.”

@AlettaPutso said:

“I wake up ka 4am every day to be on my phone look at my emails and applying for jobs only in the name of I don’t want to get used to sleeping too much but deep down is depressing.”

@BuhlebemveloCo1 wrote:

“I'm still in love with my ex after 4 years. But now she is married and she keep saying I still love you. I’ll never forget the times we shared together. We are now friends but we still love each other. Angazi ngenzeni.”

@Kgahli93 replied:

“I loved my grandmother than my mother and still miss my granny every day.”

@_ProlificEmpire responded:

“Dropped out of varsity, worked as a waiter then lost my job because of the pandemic and now am running my mobile carwash service.”

@SimthahM wrote:

“Ever since I had a baby, I’ve never bought myself anything and that’s almost 9 months ago, even my hair is a mess, ngathola imali nje I spend it on her.”

@Olo_Thandoh responded:

“I talk alone even laugh at some point… when I get caught I pretend like I’m singing.”

