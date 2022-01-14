Man Drops It Down Low: Hilarious New Dance Challenge Leaves Peeps in Stitches

A man has shared a new dance challenge with his followers on social media and it has peeps laughing

The Twitter post features a video of a man dropping down low as he does odd jobs around the house

The funny new challenge has been met with differing views with some for and others against it

It seems as though 2022 is the year of dance challenges and peeps are entertained. An online user @_oelam took to social media to propose a new challenge and it has left peeps in confusion and laughter.

In video posted on Twitter, a man can be seen dropping down low in between doing daily tasks around the house.

The entertaining clip has seen peeps reacting with laughs. While some seem like they’re all for it, others are not convinced SA men should partake in the challenge.

Here are some of their comments on the tweet:

@DurbanAunty reacted:

“Let men have fun please.”

@Leig_h99 said:

“At least twerk? Give us something to work with.”

@Buff_NareKekana asked:

“What disturbing challenge is this?”

@nxtamii asked:

“Why's he on the roof?”

@Thubz_ commented:

“I hope our crushes don't jump on this challenge. Nqaba ngathi thixo.”

@_Bongani_Eddie wrote:

He’s sweeping rocks. Andizokwazi my f.”

@Samora_Mangesi commented:

“I’m so ready to do it nami.”

@tanyajunghans said:

“I am yell laughing. Thank you for sharing. Omg. I need more of these honestly!”

@GaabueLebone said:

“Please can more men do this yoh please guys, this week is yours with the challenges.”

