Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane said the utility is working hard to make sure loadshedding does not go beyond Stage 2

He announced that the possibility of Stage 2 during winter could not be ruled out and said it could reach Stage 5 under severe circumstances

South Africans shook their head and were disappointed, but not surprised, that the no-loadshedding streak would end

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane burst many bubbles when he announced the possibility of Stage 2 loadshedding in winter.

Loadshedding in winter is unavoidable: Marokane

Marokane, recently appointed as the embattled state utility's CEO, discussed the inevitability of loadshedding during the upcoming cold season. According to eNCA, Marokane warned of an eventual resurgence of Stage 2. He assured the country that the new generation plans would ensure Eskom implements Stage 5 loadshedding under extreme circumstances.

"The likely scenario from our assumptions is that loadshedding will be maintained to Stage 2 at most. In extreme cases where the unreliability increases, that component may go to Stage 5," he said.

The country has enjoyed almost a month without loadshedding. Eskom's spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, previously told Briefly News that the last time there was no loadshedding for nearly a month was in June 2022.

Mzansi disappointed in loadshedding's return

South Africans on Facebook were disappointed that the no loadshedding streak Eskom is currently on would end.

"Michael Phillips said:

"We are getting ready for loadshedding after the elections."

Folkers Robberts said:

"What a joke."

Nsp Siya was angry.

"The darkness must vote for you."

Mith Jr Patel said:

"Millions of potholes around South Africa are fixed, and load shedding is locked and loaded. Vote for change."

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa slams claims ANC uses loadshedding for political reasons

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa slammed allegations that the ruling party is using loadshedding for votes.

He accused opposition parties of fabricating lies and assured the nation that the African National Congress was not using the absence of loadshedding for campaigning purposes.

