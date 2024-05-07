MK Party Politics: IEC Responds to Jabulani Khumalo’s Call To Remove Jacob Zuma
- The Independent Electoral Commission said it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties
- The commission was responding to a letter written by MK Party co-founder, calling for the removal of Jacob Zuma as party leader
- Jabulani Khumalo’s letter to the IEC came a week after he and other party members were expelled from the organisation
The IEC has reiterated that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties.
IEC acknowledges receiving Khumalo’s letter
The @IECSouthAfrica posted a letter on X, responding to a letter from MK Party co-founder Jabulani Khumalo:
Khumalo reportedly wrote to the commission and instructed it to remove Jacob Zuma as MK Party president. A letter from Khumalo allegedly suspending Zuma also made the rounds on social media and was shared by @mazolman63 on X:
The MK Party recently expelled Khumalo and other members. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party found that the members acted on behalf of external forces to influence and destabilise the party.
Netizens show Msholozi support
While many social media users sided with Zuma, some questioned Khumalo’s motives.
@_mashesha asked:
“Another win for Jacob Zuma; what's the score now?”
@joseph_kalimbwe added:
“Zuma keeps winning despite of all they have thrown at him.”
@sthezulu98 questioned:
“First of all, why did he involve Jacob Zuma in the party and make him the leader? He's a clown, shem! ”
@Mabhunsu777 said:
“We, the people, recognize Jabulani Khumalo as an MK Party leader; therefore, we reject this statement by IEC.”
@WatuJayP commented:
“ We reject the statement. We don't accept it. The suspension is in effect as we speak.”
Jacob Zuma replaces Jabulani Khumalo as the face of the MK
Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma was confirmed as the leader of the MK Party and had replaced Jabulani Khumalo.
The IEC explained that Msholozi would be the face of the party on the ballot in line with changes within the MK party.
The commission made the revelation during a media briefing on the timeline building up to the General Election.
