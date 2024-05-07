The Independent Electoral Commission said it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties

The commission was responding to a letter written by MK Party co-founder, calling for the removal of Jacob Zuma as party leader

Jabulani Khumalo’s letter to the IEC came a week after he and other party members were expelled from the organisation

IEC informs MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo that it won't interfere in internal party matters. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The IEC has reiterated that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties.

IEC acknowledges receiving Khumalo’s letter

The posted a letter on X, responding to a letter from MK Party co-founder Jabulani Khumalo:

Khumalo reportedly wrote to the commission and instructed it to remove Jacob Zuma as MK Party president. A letter from Khumalo allegedly suspending Zuma also made the rounds on social media and was shared by on X:

The MK Party recently expelled Khumalo and other members. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party found that the members acted on behalf of external forces to influence and destabilise the party.

Netizens show Msholozi support

While many social media users sided with Zuma, some questioned Khumalo’s motives.

@_mashesha asked:

“Another win for Jacob Zuma; what's the score now?”

@joseph_kalimbwe added:

“Zuma keeps winning despite of all they have thrown at him.”

@sthezulu98 questioned:

“First of all, why did he involve Jacob Zuma in the party and make him the leader? He's a clown, shem! ”

@Mabhunsu777 said:

“We, the people, recognize Jabulani Khumalo as an MK Party leader; therefore, we reject this statement by IEC.”

@WatuJayP commented:

“ We reject the statement. We don't accept it. The suspension is in effect as we speak.”

Jacob Zuma replaces Jabulani Khumalo as the face of the MK

Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma was confirmed as the leader of the MK Party and had replaced Jabulani Khumalo.

The IEC explained that Msholozi would be the face of the party on the ballot in line with changes within the MK party.

The commission made the revelation during a media briefing on the timeline building up to the General Election.

