South Africans widely engaged with a viral TikTok video from a South African woman in China, who documented locals' reactions to her black skin, sparking discussions on cultural differences and global perceptions of race.

A South African woman living in China went viral after filming how locals reacted with curiosity to her black skin. Image: @buntunkosi1

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in China has gone viral for documenting the reactions she receives from locals who encounter her black skin. In the TikTok video, she shares clips of her sitting down with her child, while people openly stare, take photos, or express visible curiosity at her appearance.

The video, posted by TikTok user @buntunkosi1 sparked widespread interest in South Africa, where many viewers empathised with the cultural differences she’s experiencing abroad. She captioned the video:

"We took our kids to the park for a braai. And yoh, Chinese people! It was like they had never seen a bunch of black people before. We asked the people working to chase them away, but they just kept coming back."

The realities of navigating identity in unfamiliar spaces

Her video offered a raw and honest glimpse into what it’s like to navigate everyday life in a place where you stand out for something as basic as skin tone. The calm and confident way she handled each interaction drew admiration, and viewers applauded her grace and patience. It also opened up broader conversations about global representation and how people of African descent are perceived internationally.

While some reactions were humorous and light-hearted, others noted how deeply unfamiliar black skin remains in some parts of the world. This is particularly true in regions with little exposure to African communities.

In a trending video, a South African woman showed how Chinese locals responded with amazement to seeing black skin. Image: @buntunkosi1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

IamNokuthula wrote:

"Angithi sonke we searched for 'Black Chinese'."

Whoopie Da Gee wrote:

"Being a Black person in China feels like being a celebrity, I know that feeling! 💯🥳😛"

Sphockyface shared:

"Thina asibabheki so. 🤣"

Darkie wrote:

"Babona isishebo. 😭"

Katekani Francis Chauke commented:

"This is the same way you guys look at us people with albinism. 😫"

𝓑 𝓔 𝓝 𝓙 𝓙 said commented:

"I was in China last month. One boy was brave enough to shout 'Wakanda Forever!' 😭🙏"

Tsholo Rabotsho wrote:

"I’d start roaring like a lion. 😭😭😭"

Thabiso said:

"Thanks for the new profile picture. 😭🤣"

Takudzwa Aldridge wrote:

"You go there for tourism, then you become the tourist attraction. 😂"

Manfieldmoyo shared:

"I don’t think they’re racist, they’re just curious."

LLOYISO wrote:

"We had the same experience in China a week ago. So dehumanising."

Africanstyles wrote:

"The same way they look at us in South Africa as Zimbabweans."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News